North Iowa Outdoors: Be Happy Amongst the Trees this Summer

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month. As Spring turns to summer, take time to focus on yourself and improve your mental health by getting active outdoors amongst the trees. Research shows that interactions with nature have an impact on cognitive functioning, emotional well-being, and other aspects of mental health.

Share the benefits that trees provide by planting a tree this year. You can make a difference in your community with this simple step in your yard, local park, school, or city.

Iowa community governmental entities, volunteer organizations, and service organizations involved with local urban and community forest services can apply for a reimbursable 2026 Iowa Tree Planting Grant to buy trees, mulch, tree staking/protection and supplemental watering by contractor or city staff. Grant applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

For more information on trees’ connection to mental health, visit www.vibrantcitieslab.com .