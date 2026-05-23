Local NewsMedia
Hancock County Bridge Project Now Complete
The Hancock County Road Department has opened 210th Street. The contractor moved and replaced a bridge. The weather pending project took between 5 to 6 weeks. The detour was set up on Highway 69, 170th/B55, and Nash Ave/R44.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.