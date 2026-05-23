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Hancock County Bridge Project Now Complete

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 22, 2026

The Hancock County Road Department has opened 210th Street. The contractor moved and replaced a bridge. The weather pending project took between 5 to 6 weeks. The detour was set up on Highway 69, 170th/B55, and Nash Ave/R44.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 22, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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