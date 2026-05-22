Grassley Welcomes $46 Million from Infrastructure Law to Improve Water Supply in Iowa

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) welcomed news that Iowa will receive $46,116,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which he supported in 2021, to protect Iowans from exposure to lead in drinking water. The funds will be used to help identify lead pipes, plan removal projects and replace service lines. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will administer the grant through its Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

“When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure law, I had the health and safety of Iowans in mind. Every Iowan should have access to clean, safe drinking water, and these federal funds will help achieve that goal across our state. I’m glad to see this law continues to benefit Iowa,” Grassley said.