Ernst Reveals Infamous Quality Learing Center Received Financial Support from the SBA

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is revealing that the Small Business Administration (SBA) paid more than $231,000 to Minnesota’s infamous Quality Learing Center, which abruptly closed after being exposed as a front for fraud by YouTuber Nick Shirley, and paid approximately $4 million to 28 companies providing questionable personal care services in Ohio. As chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Ernst is directing the SBA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to investigate each for potential fraud and to recover every cent that may have been stolen.

The Quality Learing Center, which is now abandoned, received $221,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the SBA, according to financial records Ernst accessed using USAspending.gov.

The 28 personal care billing companies in Ohio were among those recently highlighted by The Daily Wire for being located in largely abandoned buildings. Collectively, these companies, their owners, and their owners’ other businesses received almost $3 million of 7(a) loans, about $2.5 million of PPP payments, and almost $600,000 in EIDL awards.