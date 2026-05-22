2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field: Day 2 Recap
Another cool morning with overcast skies in the early session gave way to a sunny, warm day at the 2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships. Day 2 is in the books with the final day still to come. Here’s a look at what happened at the Blue Oval on Friday.
MEDAL COUNT:
1A
South Winneshiek, Calmar Girls – Distance Medley Relay – 6th Place (Emmy Gehling, Alexis Johanningmeier, Adele Conway, Maddy Jansen)
Turkey Valley Girls – Distance Medley Relay – 7th Place (Kendall Kuennen, Brynlee Hayek, Hazel Nieman, Isabella Stika)
Lake Mills Boys – Distance Medley Relay – 5th Place (Nash Delger, Landyn Christian, Zach Stene, Knute Rogne)
West Hancock Girls – 4x200m Relay – 3rd Place (Ava Keiper, Iselle Weiland, Aubrey Madson, Vanessa Nieto Mendez)
Lake Mills Girls – 4x200m Relay – 4th Place (Tatum Sauer, Cora Sauer, Makenzie Budach, Regan Eastvold)
Saint Ansgar’s Lindsay Kruse – Discus – STATE CHAMPION
Nashua-Plainfield’s Eli Kalainoff – Discus – 3rd Place
2A
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 4x200m Relay – 6th Place (Isabella Schisel, Sadie Britson, Molly Maurer, Malia Hinz)
Crestwood Boys – 4x200m Relay – 4th Place (Finnegan Donlan, Alex Loden, Luke Drtina, Nate Mahr)
Forest City’s Holden Reynolds – 400m Hurdles – 7th Place
New Hampton’s Carson Laures – High Jump – 3rd Place
Forest City’s Colin Thompson – High Jump – 6th Place
Crestwood’s Reece Ollendieck – Discus – 3rd Place
3A
Clear Lake Boys – 4x200m Relay – STATE CHAMPIONS (Isaac Smith, Sam Dodge, Isaac Brownlee, Maddon McIntire)
Clear Lake’s Tate Fever – 400m Hurdles – 3rd Place
Clear Lake’s Taylor Schwenn – Shot Put – 3rd Place
Clear Lake’s Same Dodge – Long Jump – 8th Place
PRELIMS ADVANCERS:
1A
St. Ansgar Girls – 4x400m Relay (Jaeda Mayer, Ava Witt, Lila Powers, Jacey Johnston)
Riceville Boys – 4x400m Relay (Jack Knode, Henry Schroeder, Blake Baethke, Owen Smith)
2A
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 4x100m Relay (Isabella Schisel, Hayden Bredlow, Alayna Englin, Malia Hinz)
Crestwood Boys – 4x100m Relay (Finnegan Donlan, Alex Loden, Ben Isaacson, Nate Mahr)
3A
Clear Lake Boys – 4x100m Relay (Isaac Smith, Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge, Maddon McIntire)
Clear Lake Boys – 4x400m Relay (Isaac Brownlee, Keeton Jeppeson, Liam Smith, Kolby Hodnefield)
TEAM SCORES:
Lake Mills Boys – 1A 6th (17 points)
Nashua-Plainfield Boys – 1A 20th (6 points)
South Winneshiek, Calmar Boys – 1A 20th (6 points)
Saint Ansgar Boys – 1A 20th (6 points)
Riceville Boys – 1A 27th (5 points)
West Hancock – 1A 44th (1 point)
Crestwood Boys – 2A 8th (11 points)
New Hampton – 2A 25th (6 points)
Sumner-Fredericksburg Boys – 2A 25th (6 points)
Forest City Boys – 2A 31st (5 points)
Clear Lake Boys – 3A 2nd (31 points)
St. Ansgar Girls – 1A 7th (20 points)
South Winneshiek, Calmar Girls – 1A 14th (9 points)
Turkey Valley Girls – 1A 20th (6 points)
West Hancock Girls – 1A 20th (6 points)
Newman Catholic Girls – 1A 23th (5 points)
Lake Mills Girls – 1A 23rd (5 points)
Northwood-Kensett – 1A 41st (1 point)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 2A 14th (9 points)
Crestwood Girls – 2A 23rd (6 points)
Clear Lake Girls – 3A 21st (6 points)
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