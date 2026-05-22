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2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field: Day 2 Recap

Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland7 hours agoLast Updated: May 22, 2026
Drake University Stadium from the 2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships (Photo by Josiah Kleveland)

Another cool morning with overcast skies in the early session gave way to a sunny, warm day at the 2026 Iowa High School State Track & Field Championships. Day 2 is in the books with the final day still to come. Here’s a look at what happened at the Blue Oval on Friday.

MEDAL COUNT:

1A

South Winneshiek, Calmar Girls – Distance Medley Relay – 6th Place (Emmy Gehling, Alexis Johanningmeier, Adele Conway, Maddy Jansen)

Turkey Valley Girls – Distance Medley Relay – 7th Place (Kendall Kuennen, Brynlee Hayek, Hazel Nieman, Isabella Stika)

Lake Mills Boys – Distance Medley Relay – 5th Place (Nash Delger, Landyn Christian, Zach Stene, Knute Rogne)

West Hancock Girls – 4x200m Relay – 3rd Place (Ava Keiper, Iselle Weiland, Aubrey Madson, Vanessa Nieto Mendez)

Lake Mills Girls – 4x200m Relay – 4th Place (Tatum Sauer, Cora Sauer, Makenzie Budach, Regan Eastvold)

Saint Ansgar’s Lindsay Kruse – Discus – STATE CHAMPION

Nashua-Plainfield’s Eli Kalainoff – Discus – 3rd Place

2A

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – Distance Medley Relay – 3rd Place (Malia Hinz, Isabella Schisel, Molly Maurer, Alayna Englin)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 4x200m Relay – 6th Place (Isabella Schisel, Sadie Britson, Molly Maurer, Malia Hinz)

Crestwood Boys – 4x200m Relay – 4th Place (Finnegan Donlan, Alex Loden, Luke Drtina, Nate Mahr)

Forest City’s Holden Reynolds – 400m Hurdles – 7th Place

New Hampton’s Carson Laures – High Jump – 3rd Place

Forest City’s Colin Thompson – High Jump – 6th Place

Crestwood’s Reece Ollendieck – Discus – 3rd Place

3A

Clear Lake Boys – 4x200m Relay – STATE CHAMPIONS (Isaac Smith, Sam Dodge, Isaac Brownlee, Maddon McIntire)

Clear Lake’s Tate Fever – 400m Hurdles – 3rd Place

Clear Lake’s Taylor Schwenn – Shot Put – 3rd Place

Clear Lake’s Same Dodge – Long Jump – 8th Place

PRELIMS ADVANCERS:

1A

St. Ansgar Girls – 4x400m Relay (Jaeda Mayer, Ava Witt, Lila Powers, Jacey Johnston)

Riceville Boys – 4x400m Relay (Jack Knode, Henry Schroeder, Blake Baethke, Owen Smith)

2A

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 4x100m Relay (Isabella Schisel, Hayden Bredlow, Alayna Englin, Malia Hinz)

Crestwood Boys – 4x100m Relay (Finnegan Donlan, Alex Loden, Ben Isaacson, Nate Mahr)

3A

Clear Lake Boys – 4x100m Relay (Isaac Smith, Kolby Hodnefield, Sam Dodge, Maddon McIntire)

Clear Lake Boys – 4x400m Relay (Isaac Brownlee, Keeton Jeppeson, Liam Smith, Kolby Hodnefield)

TEAM SCORES:

Lake Mills Boys – 1A 6th (17 points)

Nashua-Plainfield Boys – 1A 20th (6 points)

South Winneshiek, Calmar Boys – 1A 20th (6 points)

Saint Ansgar Boys – 1A 20th (6 points)

Riceville Boys – 1A 27th (5 points)

West Hancock – 1A 44th (1 point)

Crestwood Boys – 2A 8th (11 points)

New Hampton – 2A 25th (6 points)

Sumner-Fredericksburg Boys – 2A 25th (6 points)

Forest City Boys – 2A 31st (5 points)

Clear Lake Boys – 3A 2nd (31 points)

St. Ansgar Girls – 1A 7th (20 points)

South Winneshiek, Calmar Girls – 1A 14th (9 points)

Turkey Valley Girls – 1A 20th (6 points)

West Hancock Girls – 1A 20th (6 points)

Newman Catholic Girls – 1A 23th (5 points)

Lake Mills Girls – 1A 23rd (5 points)

Northwood-Kensett – 1A 41st (1 point)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Girls – 2A 14th (9 points)

Crestwood Girls – 2A 23rd (6 points)

Clear Lake Girls – 3A 21st (6 points)

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Photo of Josiah Kleveland Josiah Kleveland7 hours agoLast Updated: May 22, 2026
Photo of Josiah Kleveland

Josiah Kleveland

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