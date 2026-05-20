Winnebago Residents Petition County Supervisors for Help

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were approached by residents in the northeast corner of the county regarding what they believe to be a nuisance property. Jolene Jackson is one of the neighbors who are asking for the county to help.

Jackson has gone around to all of the neighbors and had them sign a petition for the county’s help. However, her concerns did not end there.

Jackson stated that she has had the well tested twice and is waiting on the results from the second test to confirm the results of the first positive test.

Jackson also stated that the well has now become inaccessible due to new fencing.

Jackson demonstrated how some of the fencing is on county owned property blocking access to those grounds. She also went on to explain that the landowner has been approached by officials concerning his storage of cars, parts, and metals on his property.

Winnebago County Attorney Kelsey Beenken said that her office would look into the fencing off of county property. The supervisors took no action on the petition until further investigation can be done.