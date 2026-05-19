Governor Reynolds Signs Property Tax Relief Bill, Other Bills into Law

On Monday, May 18, 2026, Gov. Reynolds signed into law SF 2472 , property tax legislation that will save Iowa homeowners $4.2 billion over six years.

“Over the last two years alone, property taxes have increased more than 10%. A pace that’s not only unacceptable; it’s unsustainable,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I’m proud that after months of steady work, thoughtful negotiations, and a willingness to compromise, Republicans can now deliver Iowans the property tax relief they deserve and set in place reforms that bring greater stability and reliability to local government spending. Most importantly, we’re keeping our promise to Iowans and creating another $4.2 billion in tax savings over the next six years.”

Today, Gov. Reynolds signed the following bills into law:

HF 571 : A bill for an act relating to protections for medical practitioners and health care institutions, including those related to the exercise of conscience, whistleblower activities, and free speech, and providing penalties.

HF 917 : A bill for an act relating to civil liability actions against motocross facilities.

HF 960 : A bill for an act relating to the sales tax exemption for the purchase of central office equipment or transmission equipment used by certain entities primarily in the furnishing of telecommunications services on a commercial basis.

HF 2297 : A bill for an act relating to radon mitigation in residential buildings.

HF 2585 : A bill for an act relating to the provision of accessible prescription-related measures for persons who are blind, have a visual impairment, or other print disability.

HF 2615 : A bill for an act relating to thoroughbred and quarter horse racing seasons.

HF 2788 : A bill for an act relating to abortions including definitions, informed consent, dispensing of abortion-inducing drugs, and other abortion-related provisions.

HF 2794 : A bill for an act establishing a sexual assault forensic examination center grant program and trust fund.

SF 304 : A bill for an act providing an exception to a minor’s legal capacity to consent to the provision of medical care or services for a sexually transmitted disease or infection.

SF 472 : A bill for an act relating to retention and recertification elections for public employee collective bargaining units and including effective date and applicability provisions.

SF 2088 : A bill for an act relating to transportation, including the administration and regulation of matters associated with the operation, registration, and titling of motor vehicles and the Mississippi river parkway commission, making penalties applicable, and including applicability provisions.

SF 2219 : A bill for an act requiring boards of directors of school districts, governing boards of charter schools, and authorities in charge of accredited nonpublic schools to adopt policies related to exempting student absences for school-sponsored activities, programs, competitions, and projects.

SF 2231 : A bill for an act relating to education, including by modifying provisions related to the protected speech and expression rights of students, modifying provisions related to the duties of the department of education, and modifying eligibility and participation requirements for certain education programs, preschool programs, and tax provisions, providing civil penalties, and including retroactive applicability provisions.