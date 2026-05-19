The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/19/26

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Jolene Jackson and Antonn Linnen, landowners to discuss petition regarding Benny

Hostetler property.

3. Discussion, with possible action, regarding Benny Hostetler property.

4. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

5. Consider for approval Engineer report for adding private crossing to DD 92 Main Ditch.

6. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

7. Discussion with possible action Don Holtan Crossing.

8. Open Forum.

9. Updates from the Iowa Municipalities Workman’s Compensation Association (IMWCA) meeting with Scott Smith.

10. Consider for approval County claims.

11. Consider for approval Payroll claims.