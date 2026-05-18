Youth Entrepreneurial Academy Registration Now Open for Summer 2026

Registration is now open for the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center’s premiere youth program for high school students, the Youth Entrepreneurial Academy (YEA). The Youth Entrepreneurial Academy is a unique opportunity for North Iowa high school students to expand their horizons, discover their personal strengths, and practice real-world skills.

In 2026, YEA will be held as a hybrid-model, two-week experience incorporating two in-person sessions, online classroom, and virtual meetings, designed to work around the lives of today’s busy teens. Students will attend in-person one day per week at the location of their choice. YEA culminates with a Pitch Night Competition on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 where every student has the opportunity to win seed money for their business idea.

When

Monday June 15 – Friday June 26 | 9:30am-3:30pm

Tuesday June 30 – Pitch Competition | 5:30pm-8:30pm

Where

Mondays June 15 & 22 – Charles City

Tuesdays June 16 & 23 – Sheffield

Wednesdays June 17 & 24 – Northwood

Thursdays June 18 & 25 – Clear Lake

Fridays June 19 & 26 – Open office hours and meeting times available

Cost: FREE

Each YEA student will receive a $500 scholarship to NIACC which can be used for summer, online, or full-time classes at NIACC. Up to $1000 in scholarships are available to students enrolling in any program at NIACC. Students can also compete for seed money for their business concept during the YEA pitch competition at the end of the week. This academy is free to participants thanks to the generous financial support from the John K. and Luise V. Hanson Foundation.

w ww.pappajohncenter.com/yea . Applications are due June 8, 2026 for priority deadline, or until program is full. For more information, contact Raegan Hanson, Youth Entrepreneurship Coordinator, at Registration can be completed via the online application form at [ www.pappajohncenter.com/yea . Applications are due June 8, 2026 for priority deadline, or until program is full. For more information, contact Raegan Hanson, Youth Entrepreneurship Coordinator, at [email protected]