Thomas L. Cunningham, age 70 of Leland passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

The funeral service for Tom will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA, with Pastor John Olson officiating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City, and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday.

Following the service, cremation will take place with a private family burial in Bethel Lutheran Brethren Cemetery.

Schott Funeral Home is honored to care for the Cunningham family.