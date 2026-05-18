The Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/18/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://www.youtube.com/@wrightcountyiowaofficial8312

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Discuss and take possible action on use of General Basic Fund versus Marketing Fund.

6. Peggy Schluttenhofer, Wright County Treasurer, to review and act on drainage assessment abatement for US

Fish and Wildlife.

7. Consider appointing a Supervisor to approve fireworks permits prior to a Board of Supervisor meeting.

8. Consider posting Patrol Operator position.

9. Old Business.

10. New Business.

11. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review and sign any drainage work orders.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.

7. 9:30 a.m. JDD Conference call on 2026 Drainage Assessments with Webster County

8. 9:35 a.m. JDD 162-7 Conference call with Humboldt County to approve the Engineer’s Report as a tentative

plan and direct Engineer to prepare a pre-classification.

9. 9:45 a.m. Receive DD 169 Engineer’s Report and discuss with Engineer.

10. JDD levees presented to Trustees for approval.

11. Trustees to review eligible levee spreads and take action.

12. Present levees to Trustees for approval.

13. Review and take action on DD 62 Change Order

14. Review and take possible action on Beaver Trapping form(s) and procedure.