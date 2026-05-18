The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/18/26

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Arlen Throne – F.A.S.T. Speed Meet request for September 12 on Airport Road

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Conservation Remodel Project

b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

d. Administrative Office Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

1. DD 6/Lat__ submitted by Ron Levorson/Leverson Farms LLC

d. Jon Rosengren, Bolton & Menk, Inc.

1. DD #6 – File Annexation & Reclassification

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor/Cigarette License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update

13. Discussion/possible action – Auxiant – Schedule A-Fee & Commission Disclosure Statement

14. Building/Grounds

a.General

b.Maintenance

2 Discussion/possible action – North Iowa Custom Seamless Guttering Bid

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. Water/Wastewater

17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – 11:30 A.M.

b. Memorial Day – May 25 – BOS Meeting moved to May 26

c. FY26 Budget Amendment Hearing – May 26 – 9:00 A.M.

d. BOS June 1 meeting moved to June 2

e. BOS June 8 meeting moved to June 9

f. 2026 Primary Election Canvass – June 9 – 9:00 A.M.

g. Worth County Fair – June 17-21

h. DD #18 – Repairs/Improvements – Public Hearing – June 29 – 9:30 A.M.

Adjourn