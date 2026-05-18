The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/18/26
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Arlen Throne – F.A.S.T. Speed Meet request for September 12 on Airport Road
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 6/Lat__ submitted by Ron Levorson/Leverson Farms LLC
d. Jon Rosengren, Bolton & Menk, Inc.
1. DD #6 – File Annexation & Reclassification
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor/Cigarette License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
13. Discussion/possible action – Auxiant – Schedule A-Fee & Commission Disclosure Statement
14. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
2 Discussion/possible action – North Iowa Custom Seamless Guttering Bid
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. Water/Wastewater
17. Department Head Discussion
18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – 11:30 A.M.
b. Memorial Day – May 25 – BOS Meeting moved to May 26
c. FY26 Budget Amendment Hearing – May 26 – 9:00 A.M.
d. BOS June 1 meeting moved to June 2
e. BOS June 8 meeting moved to June 9
f. 2026 Primary Election Canvass – June 9 – 9:00 A.M.
g. Worth County Fair – June 17-21
h. DD #18 – Repairs/Improvements – Public Hearing – June 29 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn
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