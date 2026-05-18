Local NewsMediaMeetings & AgendasVideoWorth

The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/18/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 18, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Arlen Throne – F.A.S.T. Speed Meet request for September 12 on Airport Road
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Conservation Remodel Project
b. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
c. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
d. Administrative Office Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
1. DD 6/Lat__ submitted by Ron Levorson/Leverson Farms LLC
d. Jon Rosengren, Bolton & Menk, Inc.
1. DD #6 – File Annexation & Reclassification
8. Claims
9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor/Cigarette License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
13. Discussion/possible action – Auxiant – Schedule A-Fee & Commission Disclosure Statement
14. Building/Grounds
a.General
b.Maintenance
2 Discussion/possible action – North Iowa Custom Seamless Guttering Bid
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. Water/Wastewater
17. Department Head Discussion

18. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
19. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
20. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – tbd – 11:30 A.M.
b. Memorial Day – May 25 – BOS Meeting moved to May 26
c. FY26 Budget Amendment Hearing – May 26 – 9:00 A.M.
d. BOS June 1 meeting moved to June 2
e. BOS June 8 meeting moved to June 9
f. 2026 Primary Election Canvass – June 9 – 9:00 A.M.
g. Worth County Fair – June 17-21
h. DD #18 – Repairs/Improvements – Public Hearing – June 29 – 9:30 A.M.
Adjourn

 

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button