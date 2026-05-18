The Forest City Council Meeting for 5/18/26

The Forest City Council will meet Monday beginning at 7pm, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.google.com/jgf-fxsg-uum

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

3. ROLL CALL

4. APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA

(Action Item)

a. Agenda

b. Approve Council Minutes

c. Accept Board & Committee Minutes, Airport Minutes 05-12-2026,

d. Approve Invoices

e. Approve Licenses & Permits, Hy-Vee Liquor.

5. APPROVE 3RD READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 861 AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA.

6. APPROVE 3RD READING OF ORDINANCE NO. 862 ALTERNATIVE STREET VEHICLES (ASV)

7. ORDINANCE 863 TO IMPLEMENT A FUEL AND PURCHASED POWER COST ADJUSTMENT FOR THE ELECTRICAL UTILITY SYSTEM FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA.

8. ORDINANCE 864 TO AMEND CHAPTER 111.02 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES TO UPDATE THE RATES FOR THE ELECTRICAL UTILITY SYSTEM FOR THE CITY OF FOREST CITY, IOWA.

9. Bidding Package: Power Plant Boiler Replacement (Rebid)

a. Authorize bidding and set the Bid Opening date Tuesday, June 09, 2026 at 2:00pm

b. Set the Public Hearing Date Monday, June 15, 2026 at 7:00pm

c. Authorize publishing of the Notice of Public Hearing

d. Authorize posting of the Notice tho Bidders

10. Change Order No. 6 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project

11. Approve removal of bump outs on J Street and S. Clark Setting Public Hearing – FY 26 Budget Amendment

-Public Hearing – June 1st

-Resolution approving the budget amendment

12. 2 Quotes for New 2026 Police Utility SUV, Forest City Ford and Chrysler of Forest City

13. 2 Quotes for New 2026 Police Utility SUV, Forest City Ford and Chrysler of Forest City

14. Payroll Change Notice –Lance Heimer, Passed Water Treatment Certification $33.36

15. Payroll Change Notice – Mikayla Smith Graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy $32.69

16. STAFF REPORTS

PUBLIC FORUM – This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.

18. ADJOURNMENT