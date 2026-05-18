Strong Storms, Tornadoes Possible Across Iowa Again Monday Night

DES MOINES — The National Weather Service in Des Moines is warning Iowans to prepare for another round of potentially dangerous severe weather Monday evening into early Tuesday morning, with threats including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.

Forecasters say much of Iowa remains under an “Enhanced Risk” for severe storms Monday, meaning numerous severe thunderstorms are possible statewide. The strongest storms are expected to develop in western Iowa and Nebraska before moving northeast across the state through the overnight hours.

According to the latest forecast briefing issued early Monday morning, the primary severe weather window for western Iowa begins around 6 p.m., expanding into central Iowa between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., and reaching eastern Iowa overnight through about 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service said damaging winds will likely be the greatest threat, with some storms capable of producing wind gusts up to 75 mph. A few tornadoes are also possible, especially in southwestern Iowa, where the tornado risk is considered highest.

Large hail could accompany isolated storms early in the evening, with some hailstones potentially reaching up to 2.75 inches in diameter — roughly the size of a baseball — before the hail threat decreases farther east.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to create localized flooding concerns across portions of the state. Forecasters warned that repeated rounds of rain could overwhelm low-lying and poor drainage areas, particularly in urban locations.

The National Weather Service emphasized the importance of having multiple ways to receive warnings overnight, especially because storms are expected to continue after dark.

Officials recommend:

• Enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts on cell phones

• Keeping a flashlight and sturdy shoes nearby overnight

• Having a safe shelter location prepared ahead of time

• Avoiding flooded roadways

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” remains the recommendation for flooded streets and roadways, forecasters said.

Storms are expected to move quickly to the northeast at around 45 mph, meaning conditions could change rapidly once warnings are issued.

The National Weather Service plans additional forecast updates later Monday.