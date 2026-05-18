Russel J. Tenold, age 67, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 15, 2026 at his home in rural Northwood, Iowa.

A memorial visitation for Russ will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills and will continue on Friday at Sion Lutheran Church from 12:00 until service time.

The memorial service will take place on Friday, May 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM at Sion Lutheran Church, 4525 Finch Ave., Lake Mills, with Pastor Mark Decker officiating.

Inurnment following in Sion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sion Lutheran Church or to your local Ducks Unlimited or Pheasants Forever chapter. All held a special place in Russ’ heart.

Schott Funeral Homes Mittelstadt Chapel has been entrusted to care for Russ and his family.

Russel James Tenold was born on November 25, 1958 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to parents Olger and Gaylis (Borchardt) Tenold. He was baptized and confirmed at Sion Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, where he was a lifelong member. Russ attended and graduated from Northwood-Kensett High School in 1977. He went on to NIACC for two years and finished his Bachelors degree in Agriculture from Iowa State University.

Throughout his school days, Russ was active in many sports including basketball and golf, and he went on to play tennis and basketball for NIACC. He played the coronet, took part in many school musicals, and sang vocal solos at various events including some weddings. His beautiful singing voice was a gift from his mom Gaylis. He was also blessed with a love for the outdoors, and the heart of a sportsman in all facets from his both father Olger and Grandpa Borchardt.

On April 14, 1984 Russ was united in marriage with Renate Slocum at Sion Lutheran Church. The family was completed in 1996 when their son Gage was born. The Tenold family has made rural Northwood their forever home.

Russ farmed both crops and livestock, and later in life worked as an estimator for multiple fabrication companies. The people and places that truly mattered were his family, his church, the outdoors, and his woodworking shop. Time was always carved out for camping with Renate and Gage, helping with 4-H, and even coaching basketball for N-K when Gage was a student. At Sion Lutheran Church Russ was active with church council, serving as president multiple times, in addition to sharing his woodworking talents through items such as display cabinets, plant and flower stands, and the base for the Advent wreath to name a few. Russ was a proud member of his local chapter of Ducks Unlimited, an advocate of Pheasants Forever, and he carved many duck decoys and built wood duck boxes to help with local conservation efforts.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, putting other’s needs before his own, his love of the Lord, affinity to sports teams in Minnesota (Go Vikings!), and his inability to read a map.

He is lovingly survived by his wife Renate of rural Northwood; son Gage of Urbandale, IA; three siblings, Nancy (John) Bein, John (Mary) Tenold, and Kaaren (Bruce Hughes) Tenold; nieces Becky (Jim) Hanson and Jennie (Ryne) Nelson; and nephew Eric Bein. He is also survived by the Slocum family including brothers- and sisters-in-law Robert Slocum, Robin Hunt, Rick (Trina) Slocum and Rita (Mike) Jeske; numerous nieces and nephews on Renate’s side of the family; and many cousins, wonderful friends, and his church family.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents Olger and Gaylis; a niece Sarah Bein Espinoza; parents-in-law Elisabeth and Richard Slocum; two sisters-in-law Regina Nelson and Rose McMullen; and a brother-in-law Herman Baumgart.