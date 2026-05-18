Quilters Being Recruited to Honor Veterans

A new group is being organized to honor veterans in Hancock and Winnebago Counties. One of the organizers is Linda Putney who explained the purpose of the group.

According to Putney, any veteran can be nominated to receive a Quilt of Valor. Once they are nominated, they are asked about how they would like their ceremony to be done.

Putney stated that the group needs local help. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/05/Quilt-2.wav

The group is having an informational meeting on June 6th from, 10am to 3pm at the Emergency Services Center in Forest City. All are welcome to attend and they qwill have kits for people to take home and sew or they can sew at the meeting.