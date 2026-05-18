Marlyn Hassebroek

Marlyn Gene Hassebroek, 87, of Buffalo Center, passed away on May 16, 2026, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

Marlyn Gene Hassebroek was born on May 16, 1939, at the Buffalo Center Hospital, the son of Marvin and Margaret (Van Hoorn) Hassebroek. Marlyn grew up in Buffalo Center as the oldest of six children. He helped his dad on the farm. He graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1958. He married Ruth Goranson on January 28, 1961. They have resided in Buffalo Center where they raised their four children. He enjoyed many holidays and times with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marlyn worked at the Hatchery and part time at A & W. Then he worked at Leibrand TV and Appliance until May 16, 1975, when Marlyn and Ruth opened their own business, Hassebroek Refrigeration. Marlyn helped start up the Buffalo Center ambulance service and served it for 20 years. He also enjoyed bowling and being on the men’s pool league in Buffalo Center. Marlyn and Ruth spent weekends in the summer boating and fishing while at their East Okoboji cabin. They rode motorcycle and snowmobile. They were avid square dancers. Marlyn enjoyed woodworking projects that were given to many as gifts.

Marlyn is survived by his wife of 65 years Ruth; their four children, Michael (Connie) Hassebroek of Buffalo Center, Susan (Keith) Byro of Forest City, Gary Hassebroek of Andover, MN, and Linda Weiland of Dayton; his grandchildren, Andrew (Carly) Byro of Spirt Lake, Nate Byro of Sautee Nacoochee, GA, Alexander Hassebroek of East Bethal, MN, Jessie Hassebroek of Coon Rapids, MN, Madison Hassebroek of Forest City, Vix Weiland of LaCrosse, WI, Paige Weiland of Dayton, and Emily Weiland of Dayton; and his great-grandchildren, Braxton and Raelynn Byro of Spirt Lake. He is also survived by a sister, Shirley (Mark) Eisenbarth of Algona; his sisters-in-law, Nola Hassebroek of West Des Moines, Nancy Hassebroek of Buffalo Center, and Joyce Goranson of Forest City; a brother-in-law Albert (Rita) Goranson of Mason City; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert (DeeAnn), Wilbert, and Dennis; a sister, Elaine (Roger) Wilcox; parents-in-law, Darley and Catherine (Helin) Gornanson; brother-in-law, Lester Goranson; and five nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 22, 2026; at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Buffalo Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center.