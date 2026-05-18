Judy Aitchison, 79, of Britt passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 14, 2026, at Westview Care Center in Britt

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street in Britt. Rosary and Scriptural Wake will begin at 4:00 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.

Judy Katherine (Zrostlik) Aitchison, daughter of Peter and Imogene (Steenlage) Zrostlik, was born on January 25, 1947. She grew up outside of Britt and graduated from Britt High School in 1965.

Following high school, Judy set out on an adventure to Chicago, where she worked for the railroad. After returning to Britt, she began working for Winnebago Industries. With her warm and outgoing personality, Judy also enjoyed working at Hillside, the Britt Golf Course, and the Britt Grocery Store, where she especially loved visiting and connecting with people.

Judy found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed attending races, trying her luck at the casino, and spending time outdoors fishing and camping. She loved playing cards and had recently enjoyed a game of 500. Judy also had a passion for cooking and baking, often sharing her creations with family and friends.

Above all, Judy treasured time spent with others. She never missed a gathering and always put the people she loved first, especially her family, who meant everything to her.

She is survived by her children Thomas (Heidi) Aitchison of Forest City and children Nicholas (Dani), Nathan (Allison), Emily, Maxamilian and Addison; Bryan (Pam) Aitchison of Britt and children Leah, Sophie and Isabelle; Shelly (Nick) Brown of Britt and children Chloe, Casey, Kaleb, Kenadee, Kannen, and Kyson; sister Deb (Bob) Carmody; brothers Dave (Lorna) Zrostlik and Ronnie Zrostlik along with many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kristine Aitchison, grandson Logan Lamoreux, nephew Seth Zrostlik, brother Gary Zrostlik and special friend Dale Armstrong.