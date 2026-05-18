Hy-Vee Offering Free Breakfast for Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members on Wednesday

This Wednesday, all veterans and active-duty military service members are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at Hy-Vee.

From 6-10 a.m. on May 20, all Hy-Vee stores with hot food service will offer veterans and active-duty service members a free, buffet-style breakfast featuring items like eggs, biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns and more.

The free meal is part of the Hy-Vee Homefront program, which bolsters support for military veterans and active-duty service members. Other efforts include:

Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up: Hy-Vee customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar throughout the month of May to support organizations that serve veterans, active-duty service members and their families. The American Red Cross, Honor Flight Network, Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, and the Puppy Jake Foundation will receive the proceeds.

Free Coffee Every Wednesday in May: From 6-10 a.m. every Wednesday in May, veterans and active-duty service members are invited to pick up a free coffee at Hy-Vee stores that have hot food service.

Care Packages for Service Members: In late May, Hy-Vee is partnering with the United Service Organizations, commonly known as the USO, to distribute 5,000 hygiene kits to support deploying and active-duty service members throughout the Midwest.

Hy-Vee Homefront demonstrates Hy-Vee’s dedication to honoring our nation’s heroes. Established in 2013, Hy-Vee Homefront has donated more than $3.8 million to nonprofits that serve veterans, active-duty service members and their families. The Hy-Vee Homefront initiative also includes the company’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast which occurs every November, funding for Honor Flights, special benefits and incentives for employees who are veteran or active-duty service members, and more.