Garry D. Wilson, 88, of Crystal Lake, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at his home in Crystal Lake.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2026, at Crystal Lake Township Cemetery with military honors.

Garry Dean Wilson, son of Forest and Dorothy (Hanson) Wilson, was born on September 13, 1937, in Forest City. He grew up in Crystal Lake and graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1956, where he was proud to be a four-year starter on the school’s basketball team.

Following high school, Garry enlisted in the United States Army and spent much of his service stationed overseas in France. During his time in the military, he enjoyed traveling throughout Europe before receiving his honorable discharge on October 2, 1959.

On June 14, 1964, Garry was united in marriage to Mary Hanson. Together they made their home in Crystal Lake, where they raised their family. Garry spent most of his career as a salesman at Rasmuson’s Furniture Store, where he was known for his friendly personality and dedication to his work.

Garry enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. In his free time, he loved playing pool, reading, and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Twins. He was also a devoted member of Calvary Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 409.

Above all, Garry cherished time spent with his family. He enjoyed many memorable vacations over the years and especially looked forward to spending winters in Arizona for more than 20 years.

Garry is survived by his wife Mary Wilson of Crystal Lake, children Wendy (Dean) Harms of Britt and Tony (Nanette) Wilson of Crystal Lake; grandchildren Danielle Buns, Paige Buns and Summer Wilson; sister Colleen Gehrke along with nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin children Ann and Dan Wilson, brother Gregory Wilson, and brother-in-law Bill Gehrke.