Dan Thompson, 83, went home to be with Jesus on May 16, 2026. Though Dan’s love and laughter will be missed, his family finds comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior.

Dan’s family will greet guests from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Iles Jordan Creek Chapel, located at 7150 Ashworth Rd. West Des Moines, Iowa 50266. Funeral services with military honors, conducted by the United States Marine Corps, will

take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the funeral home. Dan will be laid to rest in Oakdale Cemetery in Adel at a later date.

Dan was born on November 22, 1942, in Mason City, Iowa, to Ray and Mary Thompson. He grew up as “Danny” in Mason City and Belmond, Iowa, where his father was the Chief of Police. Of course, that made him even more of a little instigator! This is also when his love of nature bloomed. He would spend any time he could with dear friend and neighbor, Asa White, who taught him to fish and hunt morel mushrooms. At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the Marines, and these years of his life impacted his identity his entire life. He would still meet up with fellow Marines, sharing a “Semper Fi” greeting. He shared that brotherhood with all he met, but especially his dear friends Ramiro Avendano and Rich White. He passed down his pride and love of the Marines to his granddaughter. One of her favorite memories about her grandpa was hearing his stories about the Marines. She will cherish those memories forever.

After his years in the Marines, learning to be a mechanic, he returned to Belmond to work for his brother in-law, Joe McLaughlin, at the local garage. He grew his skills and customer service over the next decade, before owning his own station.

Dan met and married the love of his life, Delores (Dee) Dietrich on May 1,1965, in Clear Lake, Iowa. He was very proud of their special love, explaining to strangers that they were “DanDee” as a couple and he famously chose May 1 as their wedding date so he could joke that getting married he had to call like an emergency “Mayday! Mayday.” He always loved making others laugh.

They initially resided in Belmond, until the opportunity for Dan to own and operate his own station in 1976, which moved the family to Clear Lake. He owned the Standard/Amoco station from 1976 until1996, and he loved being a part of the community and mentoring the young men who worked for him.

Dan loved being a “Girl-dad” and was blessed with two girls, Annette, who was born in 1970 and Kelli in 1982. He taught them that there are no gender rules that bind them and they both grew up to love cars, respect nature, a good storm, a good knife and understanding how to fix things. Dan would tell anyone that the only thing better than being a father to girls is being a grandpa to his one and only beloved granddaughter, Everly. He would light up hearing her voice and he looked forward to sharing countless mornings and afternoons with her before they took her to school. He would get just as excited when it came time to pick her up. Their bond was simply unmatched.

Dan had many health issues over the years, the first, and most life-changing was after a severe motor vehicle accident in 1996. During a life flight, he found a new faith that carried him for the next thirty years. This new faith gave him great new experiences with Dee teaching Sunday School and Awana’s and being active in their church- gaining great love from friends that were more like family. Dan couldn’t help himself but to still be that class clown and instigator. Dee would have to ask the kids “What are we going to do with Dan?!,” pretending to be exasperated as Dan was making paper airplanes. The kids gave a great advice, replying “You just gotta love him!”

During this time, Dan and Dee also started their biannual treks to one of his favorite places, the Black Hills, South Dakota. It was there, he also gained another church family who adopted him whole-heartedly, the Schramms. Dan loved their family and their kids. There were many adventures in the Hills together, from the four-wheeling to an anniversary helicopter ride together, as well as a trip to the top of Crazy Horse!

Three years ago, Dan and Dee moved to Des Moines to be close to family. They moved within a mile of their granddaughter, getting to be a part of her life on a daily basis, which brought him so much joy. Everly became his world and he would tell countless stories about her to anyone who would listen.

Dan is survived by his wife, Dee; daughters, Annette (David) Lee, and Kelli (Jon) Alexander; granddaughter, Everly; sister, Ramona McLaughlin; nephews: Jon McLaughlin, Tony (Gayla) McLaughlin, Mark (Pattie) McLaughlin, and Jeff (Nancy) Pliley; and a niece, Diana (Ron) Dogotch.

Gone before him were his grandson, Connor Alexander; parents, Ray and Mary Thompson; mother in-law and father in-law, Glen and Dorothy Dietrich; sister and brother in-law, Marlys and Bob Pliley; brother in-law Joe McLaughlin; and a nephew, Joey McLaughlin.

Dan’s family wants to thank you all for each part of Dan’s story, whether mentioned in this short synopsis or not. You were loved and treasured by Dan and still are by the rest of his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan’s name can be directed to The Child Life Program at Blank Children’s Hospital. This program has served Dan’s granddaughter, Everly and holds a special place in the heart of his entire family.

Funeral arrangements are being conducted by Iles Jordan Creek Chapel.

Online condolences can be made at Ilescares.com