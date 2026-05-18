Clear Lake Chamber to Host Grand Opening, Open House for New Welcome Center

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of its new Clear Lake Chamber & Welcome Center with a public ribbon cutting and open house on Friday, May 29, at 205 Main Ave. in downtown Clear Lake.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon, with a public open house to follow from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Community members, local businesses, donors, volunteers and visitors are invited to tour the newly renovated and expanded facility.

The project was part of the Chamber’s “Building a Bright Future” capital campaign and included a major renovation and expansion of the Chamber’s longtime downtown location. Officials say the updated facility is designed to better support local businesses, welcome visitors and provide additional space for meetings, collaboration and event planning.

“We’re excited to finally open the doors and welcome the community into this new space,” said Stacy Doughan. “For decades, the Chamber has helped bring people together through events, tourism, business support, and community partnerships. The Clear Lake Chamber & Welcome Center is more than offices and meeting rooms. It’s a place built to bring people together, welcome visitors, support local businesses, and create the experiences that make Clear Lake special.”

New features of the facility include an expanded welcome center, new meeting and collaboration spaces, a rental office area, improved accessibility and a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Clear Lake and the lakefront.

The Chamber’s downtown office has served as Clear Lake’s visitor center since 1977 and welcomes thousands of guests each year. Chamber-hosted events attract more than 250,000 attendees annually, contributing to the region’s economy and quality of life.

The public is encouraged to attend the celebration and explore the new Clear Lake Chamber & Welcome Center.

For more information, contact the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 641-357-2159 or visit clearlakeiowa.com/future.