CG Public Health Urges COVID Vaccination for Residents 65 and Older

CG Public Health is advising Cerro Gordo County residents aged 65 and older that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the 2025-2026 COVID vaccine.

Over the past two years, national data shows that COVID cases have been higher in the summer months than in the winter. Because cases often start rising in June and July, health officials say late May is a good time for older adults to make sure their protection is up to date.

The updated routine guidance states, older adults who have not yet received a 2025-2026 COVID vaccine should schedule their first dose. Those who have already received one dose of the current vaccine are eligible for a second dose, provided it has been at least six months since their initial vaccination.

“We see COVID transmission increase during the summer months,” said Paige Hawley, disease prevention nurse at CG Public Health. “Whether you still need your first dose of the 2025-2026 vaccine or it is time for your second dose, getting vaccinated now provides the best protection before the summer wave begins.”

To review vaccine eligibility or to schedule an appointment online, residents can visit cghealth.com/services/ immunizations or call CG Public Health directly at 641-421-9300.