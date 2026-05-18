Beware of Scammers Regarding Storm Damage

In the wake of the weekend’s severe weather and extreme winds across the state, the Iowa Department of Insurance and Financial Services urges Iowans to be on the lookout for scams and contractors looking to exploit storm relief efforts. Following storms, scammers often take advantage of communities during times of need, utilizing deceptive tactics to steal people’s hard-earned money. It’s essential to stay vigilant about storm-related scams .

What to do following a tornado and straight-line winds

Tornadoes and extreme wind gusts can cause massive life-threatening damage to you and your property. Following these, it can be hard to think of what to do first should you incur a significant loss of property. First, you should immediately prioritize the safety of you and your family. Once safe, then secure property to ensure no further damage. Take pictures and document everything before starting major cleanup. Use tarps on roofs and board up any broken windows – and be sure to hold onto any receipts used on temporary repairs. Contact your insurance agent immediately to file a claim. Be sure to provide your insurance company with a detailed description of the damage, report damages to local emergency management, be wary of shady contractors looking to benefit off your loss, and apply for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov .

What to do following a hailstorm

Hailstorms can cause significant damage to property and vehicles, oftentimes leading to costly repairs. After a hailstorm, it is important to inspect your property for signs of damage. Understand your insurance coverage before filing a claim. If damage appears to be over your deductible, contact your insurance agent to file a claim. Be sure to provide your insurance company with a detailed description of the damage and be present while an insurance adjuster assesses the damage. By promptly assessing damage, understanding insurance coverage limits, and working with reputable contractors, Iowans can safely navigate hail claims.

Contractors, public adjusters, and insurance claims:

What is a contractor: Following damage or a loss, you may need to hire a contractor to build or repair your home. Contractors are hired at a cost to build or make repairs following an insurance claim. All contractors who earn over $2,000 a year for their services must be registered with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing .

Following damage or a loss, you may need to hire a contractor to build or repair your home. Contractors are hired at a cost to build or make repairs following an insurance claim. All contractors who earn over $2,000 a year for their services must be registered with the . Can a contractor assess your property: Property owners are encouraged to talk with their insurance agent and allow their insurance company to assess the damage following a claim. Obtain two estimates, if possible, for the damage from registered contractors. A contractor cannot investigate, appraise, evaluate, give advice, prepare a claim, negotiate, advocate on behalf of, or assist their customer in the adjustment of a claim. This includes advertising to be “claim specialists or analysts,” claiming that the contractor can “deal with insurance companies,” or in any way increase the claim settlement amount for the policyholder. Consumers have the right to consult a public adjuster to negotiate with their insurance company.

Common disaster-related scams:

Contractor fraud : Following storms, disingenuous contractors known as “storm chasers” may offer to repair your home and disappear without doing or completing the work after accepting payment. Never pay large sums up front, and always verify a contractor’s credentials and registration with the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, & Licensing . If you are suspicious of a storm chaser scam, report the scam at the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at (888) 777-4590. If you feel a contractor is acting as an unlicensed public adjuster, contact the Iowa Insurance Division .

: Following storms, disingenuous contractors known as “storm chasers” may offer to repair your home and disappear without doing or completing the work after accepting payment. Never pay large sums up front, and always verify a contractor’s credentials and registration with the . If you are suspicious of a storm chaser scam, report the scam at the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at (888) 777-4590. If you feel a contractor is acting as an unlicensed public adjuster, contact the . Insurance scams : Be on the lookout for scammers claiming to assist with or expedite insurance claims. Only deal with your insurance company directly. To report insurance scams, contact the Iowa Insurance Division at (877) 955-1212 or (515) 654-6600.

: Be on the lookout for scammers claiming to assist with or expedite insurance claims. Only deal with your insurance company directly. To report insurance scams, contact the Iowa Insurance Division at (877) 955-1212 or (515) 654-6600. FEMA scams : Scammers may try to impersonate FEMA representatives to obtain personal information. If a FEMA representative comes to your home following a disaster event, check their official FEMA identification. Remember, FEMA will never ask for your financial information or charge for assistance.

How to protect yourself:

Verify credentials: Before accepting the services of a contractor or organization, always verify credentials.

Before accepting the services of a contractor or organization, always verify credentials. Be cautious of unsolicited offers: If contacted by someone offering to assist following a disaster, always verify their credentials, and know that their offering is usually too good to be true.

If contacted by someone offering to assist following a disaster, always verify their credentials, and know that their offering is usually too good to be true. Never pay with cash or up-front lump sums: Scammers prefer untraceable payments and utilize pressure tactics to receive payment immediately. Don’t make large up-front payments and consider using a credit card.

Scammers prefer untraceable payments and utilize pressure tactics to receive payment immediately. Don’t make large up-front payments and consider using a credit card. Report suspicious activity: If concerned about a shady contractor, report them to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at (888) 777-4590. If worried about an insurance scam, contact the Iowa Insurance Division at (877) 955-1212 or (515) 654-6600.

For more information on post-disaster resources and how to protect yourself from scammers, visit https://iid.iowa.gov/post-disaster-resources .