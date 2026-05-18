HancockLocal NewsMediaMeetings & Agendas

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/18/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 18, 2026

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/661267877

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2025-2026. Consider Resolution Approval of Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget Amendment #3
9:30 a.m. Kami Ochoa, Hancock County Health Systems, re: request for use of opioid funding, possibly consider request for use of opioid funding
9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Signing Letter of Support for 2026 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Implementation Grant Application
10:00 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider quotes for items for Maintenance/Storage garage
10:15 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system, discuss and possibly consider quote(s) for time clock/time reporting system
10:35 a.m. Consider 14-day Special Class C Retail Alcohol License with Hancock County Agricultural Society with Outdoor Service (Fairgrounds) beginning July 21, 2026

10:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider signing contract to provide professional consulting services to Hancock County by Cost Advisory Services, Inc. for cost allocation services

10:45 a.m. Consider transfer of funds from Medical Benefit Account to Medical Benefit Fund
10:50 a.m. Consider claims
11:00 a.m. Discuss nuisance properties in Duncan and Hayfield, possibly consider sending letters to said properties
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees
11:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
11:30 a.m. Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: discuss DD # 5 Lateral 150 and set date and time for formal hearing with landowners of DD #5 Lateral 150
Review drainage levies
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 18, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button