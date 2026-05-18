The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for 5/18/26
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am, Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/661267877
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. *Public hearing on amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2025-2026. Consider Resolution Approval of Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget Amendment #3
9:30 a.m. Kami Ochoa, Hancock County Health Systems, re: request for use of opioid funding, possibly consider request for use of opioid funding
9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider Signing Letter of Support for 2026 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Implementation Grant Application
10:00 a.m. Jake Schreur, Maintenance, re: updates on maintenance, discuss and possibly consider quotes for items for Maintenance/Storage garage
10:15 a.m. Discuss use of timeclocks/time reporting system, discuss and possibly consider quote(s) for time clock/time reporting system
10:35 a.m. Consider 14-day Special Class C Retail Alcohol License with Hancock County Agricultural Society with Outdoor Service (Fairgrounds) beginning July 21, 2026
10:40 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider signing contract to provide professional consulting services to Hancock County by Cost Advisory Services, Inc. for cost allocation services
10:45 a.m. Consider transfer of funds from Medical Benefit Account to Medical Benefit Fund
10:50 a.m. Consider claims
11:00 a.m. Discuss nuisance properties in Duncan and Hayfield, possibly consider sending letters to said properties
Recess/Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
11:15 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Consider drainage work orders
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage invoices
Consider claims/stamped warrants
11:30 a.m. Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: discuss DD # 5 Lateral 150 and set date and time for formal hearing with landowners of DD #5 Lateral 150
Review drainage levies
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item
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