Severe Weather Threat Continues Across Iowa Through Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected to impact Iowa through Monday, bringing threats of damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall across portions of the state.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines says an active weather pattern will continue through the start of the week, with the greatest widespread severe weather threat currently expected on Monday.

For Sunday night, western Iowa is under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather. Storms are expected to develop in South Dakota Sunday afternoon before pushing into western Iowa between 8 and 9 p.m. Storms may continue through mid-morning Monday.

Forecasters warn that all severe weather hazards are possible Sunday night, including:

Damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph

Large hail

A few tornadoes

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding

The highest tornado risk Sunday night is expected across western Iowa, while damaging winds are forecast to be the most widespread concern statewide.

The National Weather Service also noted that storms will be moving quickly, which could reduce the amount of warning time available for residents to take shelter.

Monday’s severe weather setup is expected to become even more concerning. Much of Iowa is included in another Enhanced Risk area Monday afternoon and evening.

Storms are expected to develop after 4 p.m. Monday in western Iowa and Nebraska before moving east across the state through the evening and overnight hours.

Monday’s storms could produce:

Tornadoes across much of central Iowa

Damaging winds up to 75 mph

Large hail up to baseball size

Heavy rainfall capable of causing flooding

Forecasters say the highest hail threat Monday appears to be across southwest Iowa.

In addition to the severe weather threat, repeated rounds of rainfall may lead to localized flooding concerns, especially in urban and low-lying areas. Officials are reminding motorists never to drive through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service encourages Iowans to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially overnight when people may be asleep. Residents are urged to ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts are enabled on their phones and to have a safety plan ready in case warnings are issued.

Many outdoor activities, including graduation ceremonies, camping trips, and community events, are scheduled across Iowa this weekend, making weather awareness especially important.

Additional forecast updates are expected throughout the day Sunday.