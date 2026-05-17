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Graduation Sunday: The Forest City Graduation

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor26 minutes agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026

The Forest City Community School District will hold their graduation on Sunday at 1pm. The Class Flower is tulips. The Class Motto is You never truly understand the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. The Class Colors are red and white.

The graduating class of 2026 includes:

Addyson Aitchison

Maxamillian Aitchison

Aleksandra Ambroziak

Peyton Anderson

Sailor Anderson

Mikayla Aschenbrenner

Collin Barbour

Natalie Barker

Ethan Bertram

Wyatt Bertram

Harra Birri

Blaize Bishop

Shyla Blaze

Mason Brakel

Gabrielle Branstad

Bryant Bridges

Gabriel Brown

Hayden Brown

Gabby Candalaria

Anastyn Casey

Morgan Christ

Gabriel Cozma

Maximus Dewhurst

Viola Dokken

Jenna Dontje

Silas Gann

Miley Gomez

Jayce Groves

Melita Hare

Craig Harms

Hunter Harms

Emma Henken

Alexander Henn

Chloe Hennigar

Ethan Hildago

Aviana Holkesvik

Jack Holland

Mylie Hopkins

Samuel Hughes

Olesandr Hulyi

Lexi Isebrand

Sasha Johnson

Mallory Kite

Katherine Klaassen

Stella Lackore

Karli Langfald

Ava Larson

Jason Lee

Gavin Lichtsinn

Kenzie Lunsford

Simon Mayer

Isaiah Mikes

Deegan Moore

Dominic Ohmart

Carter Osmundson

Alexa Pavilionis

Itzie Ramirez

Luke Raulie

Rilee Roberts

Vada Roberts

Yadieliz Santiago

Keyaira Schwem

Dru Seglem

Cadence Sletten

Claire Smith

Kajuan Smith

Ty Sopko

Hunter Sunkie

Adyson Thonpson

Gray Thompson

Alita Thongsavath

Nayeli Torres

Kobe Umbaugh

Ella Urbatsch

Cora Vogt

Brianna Walker

Allison Wirtjes

Emily Wolf

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor26 minutes agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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