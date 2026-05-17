Graduation Sunday: The Forest City Graduation
The Forest City Community School District will hold their graduation on Sunday at 1pm. The Class Flower is tulips. The Class Motto is You never truly understand the value of a moment until it becomes a memory. The Class Colors are red and white.
The graduating class of 2026 includes:
Addyson Aitchison
Maxamillian Aitchison
Aleksandra Ambroziak
Peyton Anderson
Sailor Anderson
Mikayla Aschenbrenner
Collin Barbour
Natalie Barker
Ethan Bertram
Wyatt Bertram
Harra Birri
Blaize Bishop
Shyla Blaze
Mason Brakel
Gabrielle Branstad
Bryant Bridges
Gabriel Brown
Hayden Brown
Gabby Candalaria
Anastyn Casey
Morgan Christ
Gabriel Cozma
Maximus Dewhurst
Viola Dokken
Jenna Dontje
Silas Gann
Miley Gomez
Jayce Groves
Melita Hare
Craig Harms
Hunter Harms
Emma Henken
Alexander Henn
Chloe Hennigar
Ethan Hildago
Aviana Holkesvik
Jack Holland
Mylie Hopkins
Samuel Hughes
Olesandr Hulyi
Lexi Isebrand
Sasha Johnson
Mallory Kite
Katherine Klaassen
Stella Lackore
Karli Langfald
Ava Larson
Jason Lee
Gavin Lichtsinn
Kenzie Lunsford
Simon Mayer
Isaiah Mikes
Deegan Moore
Dominic Ohmart
Carter Osmundson
Alexa Pavilionis
Itzie Ramirez
Luke Raulie
Rilee Roberts
Vada Roberts
Yadieliz Santiago
Keyaira Schwem
Dru Seglem
Cadence Sletten
Claire Smith
Kajuan Smith
Ty Sopko
Hunter Sunkie
Adyson Thonpson
Gray Thompson
Alita Thongsavath
Nayeli Torres
Kobe Umbaugh
Ella Urbatsch
Cora Vogt
Brianna Walker
Allison Wirtjes
Emily Wolf
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.