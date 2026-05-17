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Graduation Sunday: North Iowa Graduation

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026

The North Iowa Community Schools will hold their graduation ceremonies beginning at 2pm.

The Class Flower is the White Rose.

The Class Motto is The best way to predict your future is to create it.Abraham Lincoln

Here are the graduating seniors at North Iowa High School:

Genevieve Baumann
Emma Bengtson
Josephine Bowers
Levi Brandt
Audryana Carrillo-Cervantes
Sylvia Christ
Brody Cooper
Chase Espeland
Lauren Hillesland
Neely Jensen
Walker Johnson
Kamden Knudson
Landen Laudenbach
Lauren Laudenbach
Pepper Mason
Alexis Matute Merlo
Ava Meinders
Dystine Penning
Hailie Rombough
Joclyn Shackleton
Kylee Thompson
William Thompson
Jacob Tjarks
Tarra Viergutz

 

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor1 hour agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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