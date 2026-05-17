Graduation Sunday: North Iowa Graduation

The North Iowa Community Schools will hold their graduation ceremonies beginning at 2pm.

The Class Flower is the White Rose.

The Class Motto is The best way to predict your future is to create it. – Abraham Lincoln

Here are the graduating seniors at North Iowa High School:

Genevieve Baumann

Emma Bengtson

Josephine Bowers

Levi Brandt

Audryana Carrillo-Cervantes

Sylvia Christ

Brody Cooper

Chase Espeland

Lauren Hillesland

Neely Jensen

Walker Johnson

Kamden Knudson

Landen Laudenbach

Lauren Laudenbach

Pepper Mason

Alexis Matute Merlo

Ava Meinders

Dystine Penning

Hailie Rombough

Joclyn Shackleton

Kylee Thompson

William Thompson

Jacob Tjarks

Tarra Viergutz