Graduation Sunday: Lake Mills Graduation
The Lake Mills Community Schools will hold their graduation ceremonies beginning at 2pm.
The Class Flower is the Yellow Rose.
The Class Motto is Why sit in when you are are born to stand out. – Dr. Seuss
Here is the graduating class of 2026.
Arias, Haley
Aukes, Dylan
Barden, Kaydence
Bechtel, Emerson
Bechtel, Grace
Bechtel, Kate
Brandenburg, Stephen
Brunsvold, Noah
Budach, Jersey
Cannon, Samuel
Cardona, Rian
Chavez, Dakota
Christian, Landyn
Delger, Nash
Flatness, Owen
Gaetzke, Mason
Grothe, Samuel
Ham, Reagan
Humphrey, William
Hunter, Caden
Huston, Gavin
Jensen, Hailey
Kaufman, Olivia
Kjeldahl, Josiah
Kjeldahl, Piper
Klebsch, Avah
Koeppen, Abby
Maas, Hannah
Mannes, Austin
Menke, Ava
Pederson, Gracie
Peterson, Mya
Peterson, Royce
Roberts, Micah
Rogne, Knute
Schwartz, Jasmine
Stene, Zachary
Thompson, Ella
Thompson, Hayden
Thompson, Madison
Torres, Isaiah
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