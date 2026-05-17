Graduation Sunday: Lake Mills Graduation

The Lake Mills Community Schools will hold their graduation ceremonies beginning at 2pm.

The Class Flower is the Yellow Rose.

The Class Motto is Why sit in when you are are born to stand out. – Dr. Seuss

Here is the graduating class of 2026.

Arias, Haley

Aukes, Dylan

Barden, Kaydence

Bechtel, Emerson

Bechtel, Grace

Bechtel, Kate

Brandenburg, Stephen

Brunsvold, Noah

Budach, Jersey

Cannon, Samuel

Cardona, Rian

Chavez, Dakota

Christian, Landyn

Delger, Nash

Flatness, Owen

Gaetzke, Mason

Grothe, Samuel

Ham, Reagan

Humphrey, William

Hunter, Caden

Huston, Gavin

Jensen, Hailey

Kaufman, Olivia

Kjeldahl, Josiah

Kjeldahl, Piper

Klebsch, Avah

Koeppen, Abby

Maas, Hannah

Mannes, Austin

Menke, Ava

Pederson, Gracie

Peterson, Mya

Peterson, Royce

Roberts, Micah

Rogne, Knute

Schwartz, Jasmine

Stene, Zachary

Thompson, Ella

Thompson, Hayden

Thompson, Madison

Torres, Isaiah