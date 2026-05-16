The Forest City Chamber & Midwest Duct Works Presents The 2026 Puckerbrush Car Show

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center alongside Midwest Duct Works hosts the Puckerbrush Car Show 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2026, the Car will be on North Clark St.

Midwest Duct Works Owner Toby Welsh, Executive Director Megan Dewhurst and Marketing Coordinator Olivia Martin-King will present a car show to celebrate the 40th Annual Puckerbrush Days Celebration. Midwest Duct Works, owned by Welsh, provides duct cleaning across North Iowa.

The Forest City Chamber, directed by Dewhurst and assisted by Martin-King holds events in Forest City, IA per year.

To Learn more about the event visit https://www.forestcityia.com/puckerbrushdays2026/