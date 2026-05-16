Spring Cleaning Means Get Organized

Spring is an ideal season to organize important household papers. This task can save valuable time, reduce stress and protect financial security during emergencies, said Carol Huneycutt Ehlers, a health and human sciences educator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

Recent disaster recovery research continues to show that families who can quickly access identification records, insurance policies, medical information and financial documents recover more efficiently after floods, tornadoes, fires and other natural disasters. In Iowa and across the Midwest, spring storms and severe weather serve as reminders that preparation before an emergency matters.

“Having important documents organized and accessible can make an enormous difference during a crisis,” said Ehlers. “When families are dealing with evacuation, storm damage or financial hardship, being able to immediately locate insurance records, identification and banking information reduces confusion and speeds recovery.”

Important records to gather and securely store include:

Identification documents such as birth certificates, Social Security cards, passports and marriage licenses

Property records including deeds, vehicle titles and mortgage information

Insurance policies for home, health, life and vehicles

Medical records and medication information

Financial statements, retirement account information and tax records

Estate planning documents such as wills, trusts and powers of attorney

Ehlers recommends creating both “current” and “permanent” files using a filing cabinet, secure binder or fireproof storage box. Digital backups stored in encrypted cloud services or password-protected devices can provide additional protection in case of disaster.

“People often think of spring cleaning as clearing closets and garages,” Ehlers said. “But organizing financial and legal documents may be one of the most valuable tasks families can complete for both disaster readiness and future financial security.”

For more information on preparing for disasters, visit ISU Extension and Outreach’s Disaster Readiness website — a one-stop hub for trusted information and resources to help Iowans prepare, respond and recover from disasters.