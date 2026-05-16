Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Showers Possible Over the Weekend

Area Weather

Saturday A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy.

Monday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Shore fishing is productive on many area lakes. Water temperatures are in the low 60s. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Arrowhead Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie action from shore has started to pick up as water temperatures stabilize in the mid-60s. Try fishing anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline.

Crappie action from shore has started to pick up as water temperatures stabilize in the mid-60s. Try fishing anywhere in Town Bay, near the fish house, and along Ice House Point shoreline. Walleye – Good: Anglers are picking up fish by boat and from shore. Anglers are using a variety of baits: a slow retrieve with a crawler on a weighted jig or fished under a bobber, a leach under a bobber, a twister, and crankbaits. Popular places to fish include: Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, North shore, and the east end near the outlet.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All courtesy docks are in, except for the North boat ramp dock.

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for crappie near woody structure along shore in 2-8 feet of water. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig.

Look for crappie near woody structure along shore in 2-8 feet of water. Use a small minnow under a bobber or a small jig. Walleye – Fair

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 63.0

63.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is about 3 feet.

Walleye – Fair: Use a twister, crankbait or leach under a bobber. Anglers have had success from the east shore, the marina, from boat near Stoney Point, and near the inlet.

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

For information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office. Last updated on 04/09/2026

Beeds Lake (Franklin)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs in 4 to 8 feet of water along the north shore. Move to near shore woody structure in the afternoon as water temperatures rise.

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is .36 inches below crest. Water clarity is 20 inches.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving shallow. The bite will pick up as the water temperature rises. Best bite is late afternoon.

Crappies are moving shallow. The bite will pick up as the water temperature rises. Best bite is late afternoon. Walleye – Good: Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits.

Anglers are catching walleyes on a variety of baits. Yellow Bass – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with bait. Best bite is afternoon on warmer days.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll small jigs in 3 to 6 feet of water in the morning. Move to near shore woody structure in the afternoon.

Lake Cornelia (Wright)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near shore woody habitat or the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures.

Try fishing near shore woody habitat or the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures. Walleye – Slow

Yellow Perch – Slow

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing near the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures.

Try fishing near the edge of submerged vegetation. Slow presentations work best with the cool water temperatures. Yellow Perch – Slow

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The river level is 5.44 feet.

Northern Pike – Slow

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s. Many fish species have started to move into shallower water; bites have been fairly good for most species. The walleye season is open on the Iowa Great Lakes. Last updated on 05/07/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 57.0

57.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All ramps are open.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Good: Fishing has been good right off docks.

Fishing has been good right off docks. Pumpkinseed – Good

Ingham Lake (Emmet)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lost Island Lake (Palo Alto)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Some anglers have been catching fish from shore.

Yellow Bass – Fair

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 57.0

57.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 55.0

55.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Boat ramp docks are in. The channel at Templar Park boat ramp was cleared, allowing easier travel to and from the lake.

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic.

Anglers are using electronics to stay on top of fish. Try 1/16th and 1/32nd ounce jigs with a minnow or plastic. Bluegill – Good: Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many.

Many anglers have been successfully fishing from shore or from docks. A simple hook, worm and bobber setup is working for many. Yellow Perch – Good: Anglers are catching 9- to13- inch fish.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 54.0

54.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All boat ramp docks are in and available for use.

Bluegill – Good: Anglers are successfully catching fish off docks and in the canals.

Anglers are successfully catching fish off docks and in the canals. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are fishing just off the end of docks. Most are using crank or chatter baits.

Northeast

Decorah Management District

Contact Person: Caleb Schnitzler – 563-382-8324

Daytime temperatures will reach into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. A slight chance of showers throughout the weekend. Area river levels are low with excellent clarity. Trout stocking calendars for the 2026 season are available on the DNR Trout Fishing website. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Allamakee County Trout Streams (Allamakee)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.

Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift. Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Cedar River (above Nashua) (Floyd)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Channel Catfish – Good: Use a hook with a dead chub, fresh dead minnow, or stink bait fished on the bottom.

Use a hook with a dead chub, fresh dead minnow, or stink bait fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom.

Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area or back eddy.

Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area or back eddy. White Sucker – Good: The sucker bite is on with water temperatures in the mid-50s to 60s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom. Suckers are spawning and can be seen in large schools over cobble and sandy river bottom.

Clayton County Trout Streams (Clayton)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.

Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift. Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Fayette County Trout Streams (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.

Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with a small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Lake Hendricks (Howard)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is improving. Water temperature is in the 60s.

Black Crappie – Good: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow fished from shore. Crappie are in spawning mode.

Try a jig head tipped with a minnow fished from shore. Crappie are in spawning mode. Bluegill – Fair: Gills come in shore toward evening to find food near downed logs or trees. Downed logs provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills, and a safe place to escape predators.

Gills come in shore toward evening to find food near downed logs or trees. Downed logs provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills, and a safe place to escape predators. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass moved to deeper water. Use a spinner or crankbait with a slow retrieve from shore.

Lake Meyer (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is in the 60s. Best bite is in the evening.

Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie suspended. Try a small spinner or crankbait with a slow or varied retrieval.

Find crappie suspended. Try a small spinner or crankbait with a slow or varied retrieval. Bluegill – Fair: Gills come in shore toward evening to find food near downed logs or trees. Downed logs provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills, and a safe place to escape predators.

Gills come in shore toward evening to find food near downed logs or trees. Downed logs provide food for aquatic insects and small crustaceans, favorite treats for bluegills, and a safe place to escape predators. Largemouth Bass – Fair: With warmer water, bass are starting to make nests near shore. Use a crankbait or a spinner retrieved slowly.

With warmer water, bass are starting to make nests near shore. Use a crankbait or a spinner retrieved slowly. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike hang in weedy areas stalking prey. Use a spoon or hair jig to tease this feisty fish.

Mitchell County Trout Streams (Mitchell)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.

Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Turkey River (above Clermont) (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom.

Find smallies in off-channel areas. Use a small jig or crankbait fished near the bottom. Walleye – Good: Use a jig with a live minnow about a foot off the bottom in an off channel area or back eddy.

Use a jig with a live minnow about a foot off the bottom in an off channel area or back eddy. White Sucker – Excellent: The sucker bite is on with water temperatures in the mid-50s to 60s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom. Suckers are spawning and can be seen in large schools over cobble and sandy river bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah) (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Water temperature is in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve.

Find smallies in deeper holes near the stream bottom; try to entice them with smaller presentations and a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing deeper or later in day on clear days.

Use a jig with a live minnow near the stream bottom in an off channel area. Try fishing deeper or later in day on clear days. White Sucker – Excellent: The sucker bite is on with water temperatures in the mid-50s to 60s. Use a jig tipped with a worm fished on the bottom. Suckers are spawning and can be seen in large schools over cobble and sandy river bottom.

Volga Lake (Fayette)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Fish activity slowed as the air temperatures stay cool. Try fishing over structure or shallower areas toward evening.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig head tipped with a minnow or plastic jig from shore.

Try a jig head tipped with a minnow or plastic jig from shore. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill bite slowed as the water temperatures cool. Continue to use small jigs tipped with a waxworm or spike.

Bluegill bite slowed as the water temperatures cool. Continue to use small jigs tipped with a waxworm or spike. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are hitting worms or dead chubs fished off bottom.

Channel catfish are hitting worms or dead chubs fished off bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are hitting spinner baits near structure about 2 to 3 feet below surface.

Winneshiek County Trout Streams (Winneshiek)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Catchable trout stocking season is in full swing. Fourth turkey hunting season runs through May 17. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors when walking to your favorite trout stream.

Brook Trout – Slow: Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift.

Skinny water with dense beds of aquatic vegetation to hide in is a brook trout’s favorite hangout. Currents in tight runs around rocks can pull your line and make your fly look unnatural. Use a reach cast to lay the line across the current to get a few extra seconds of drift. Brown Trout – Good: Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups.

Early spring hatches often feature smaller insects. Drop one hook size or use a smaller fly if you are getting rises, but no hookups. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbows hungry for a hook tipped with a small piece of worm, cheese, or dough ball will fill a limit quickly. For anglers interested in catch and release, use flies imitating small crustaceans, midges, mayfly larvae, or caddis flies.

Manchester Management District

Contact Person: Dan Kirby – 563-927-3276

Interior rivers are falling with good water clarity for fishing. Water temperatures are in the 50s; fishing should improve with higher temperatures. Anglers are catching catfish, walleye and smallmouth bass on the Cedar River and Maquoketa River. Anglers are starting to pick up some crappie on the lakes in and around Cedar Falls/Waterloo area and in Lake Delhi. Trout streams in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties are in excellent condition; we have received many good reports on trout fishing. Contact your local area bait and tackle shops for the most up-to-date reports. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Baileys Ford (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small jigs, smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Bankston Creek (Dubuque)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers are catching Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Use crankbaits or nightcrawlers.

Use crankbaits or nightcrawlers. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Big Mill Creek (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers are catching both Rainbow Trout and Brown Trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well.

Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use smaller jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Big Woods Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are catching crappie.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try locating structure using electronics to find fish. Use a live minnow under a slip bobber or jigging flashy hair jigs or tube jigs.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City) (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The Cedar River is currently falling with good water clarity. Anglers are catching channel catfish, walleye, smallmouth bass and some crappie.

Dalton Pond (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout stocking scheduled for May 2026 at Dalton Pond has been canceled. A bridge used to access the trout fishing destination is closed due to structural deterioration. The Iowa DNR is gathering cost estimates and preliminary plans to determine next steps at Dalton Pond. Local media outlets and this weekly report will be updated with developments. Dalton Pond is currently accessible only as a walk-in fishery.

Rainbow Trout – Slow

Delaware County Trout Streams (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams in Delaware County are in excellent condition. A recent sample on Spring Branch Creek showed good numbers of quality sized brown trout at the fish hatchery. There have been good reports at Richmond Springs within Backbone Park.

Brown Trout – Good: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good with casting little crankbaits as well.

Dubuque County Trout Streams (Dubuque)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams in Dubuque County are in excellent condition. Catfish Creek within the upper end of Swiss Valley Park is a very popular area for both rainbow and brown trout.

Brown Trout – Fair: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits.

Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Heritage Pond (Dubuque)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Heritage Pond was stocked with rainbow trout on April 25th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Crankbaits, spinners including Rooster Tails and Mepps, or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom are recommended to catch trout. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Jackson County Trout Streams (Jackson)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Trout streams in Jackson County are in excellent condition.

Brown Trout – Good: Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits.

Try matching the hatch with the recent onset of warmer weather. Spin cast fishing has been good along with casting little crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try smaller crankbaits or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Lake Delhi (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is excellent. Water temperature is in the 50s. Crappie and bass fishing is fair, but is improving as water temperatures rise.

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for fish around structure in 6-8 feet of water as the spawning period begins.

Look for fish around structure in 6-8 feet of water as the spawning period begins. Largemouth Bass – Fair

Smallmouth Bass – Fair

Maquoketa River (above Monticello) (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The Maquoketa River is falling with good water clarity. Anglers are catching some channel catfish, smallmouth bass and walleye.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler.

Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Present a slower retrieve with the cooler water temperatures if you are casting crankbaits.

Maquoketa River (below Monticello) (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Anglers are doing well on smallmouth bass with channel catfish and walleye only being fair.

Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler.

North Prairie Lake (Black Hawk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

North Prairie Lake was stocked with rainbow trout on Saturday, April 25th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Crankbaits, spinners including Rooster Tails and Mepps, or nightcrawlers fished on the bottom are recommended. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Richmond Springs (Delaware)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers are catching trout at Richmond Springs in Backbone State Park.

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use small jigs or flashy mepps spinner baits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock) (Butler)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Falling river levels with good water clarity. No fishing reports; conditions are good and improving for bass, catfish, and walleye.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills) (Buchanan)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River conditions are favorable for walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish as river levels recede and fish become more condensed.

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler.

Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Walleye – Status Unsure: Cast and retrieve jigs with plastics tipped with or without a live minnow or nightcrawler. Present a slower retrieve with the cooler water temperatures if you are casting crankbaits.

Mississippi River

Bellevue Management District

Contact Person: Dave Bierman – 563-872-5495

Mississippi River water levels are slowly falling across the district. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees and slowly rising, with much warmer weather in the immediate forecast. Water clarity has been persistently stained for the last few weeks. Fishing has been slow for most species. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Pool 12, Mississippi River (Dubuque)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 7.8 feet at the Dubuque tailwater and is slowly falling. Water temperatures are on the rise again. Water clarity remains stained. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.

Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap.

Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The bass bite has picked up as water levels stabilize.

The bass bite has picked up as water levels stabilize. Northern Pike – Slow: Anglers have caught a few pike in the Dubuque tailwater. Pool 12 has excellent numbers of pike.

Anglers have caught a few pike in the Dubuque tailwater. Pool 12 has excellent numbers of pike. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow

Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters.

Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are catching a few yellow perch from backwater areas; the bite is slow.

Pool 13, Mississippi River (Jackson)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 8.6 feet at the Bellevue tailwater and is slowly falling. Water temperatures have slowly warmed since last week. Water clarity is stained.

Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.

Anglers are catching some fish from the marina and harbor areas; the bite is slow. Slow down your presentation to entice bites. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap.

Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Northern Pike – Slow: Good numbers of pike exist in Pool 13.

Good numbers of pike exist in Pool 13. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow

Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Slow: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters. The bite has been slow, but the size has been excellent.

Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows, or try a minnow on a three-way rig in the tailwaters. The bite has been slow, but the size has been excellent. Yellow Perch – Slow: Anglers are catching a few yellow perch from backwater areas; the bite is slow.

Pool 14, Mississippi River (Clinton)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 8.3 feet at Lock and Dam 13 and is slowly falling. Water temperature has warmed since last week and should continue on that trend with warmer weather in the forecast. Water clarity is stained. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Black Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Bluegill – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Slow down your presentation to entice bites.

Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations. Slow down your presentation to entice bites. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap.

Use a nightcrawler or dip baits in areas with woody structure or shoreline riprap. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers. Try a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast a white inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Focus your efforts on the marina and harbor areas; the water temperature will be warmer in these locations.

Pool 15, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 61.0

61.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is around 6.5 feet at Lock and Dam 14 and is slowly falling. Call your local bait shops for the most current information.

Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig.

Drum are an excellent target for shore anglers; they will bite readily this time of year. Use a simple egg sinker and nightcrawler rig. Sauger – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. Walleye – Slow: Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams.

Slow down your presentation when the bite is difficult. Focus your efforts on current seams. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Fairport Management District

Contact Person: Andy Fowler – 563-263-5062

Mississippi River Pools 16-19: River stages are below flood stage and continue to fall. Main channel water temperature is around 58 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Boat ramps are opening back up. Last updated on 05/07/2026

Pool 16, Mississippi River (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 10.57 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood Stage is 15 feet. River stage at Fairport is 10.97 feet; flood stage is 14 feet.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.

Try fishing for white bass in Sylvan Slough or below Lock and Dam 15 along the Davenport River front. Look for current breaks around rocky points. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.

Pool 17, Mississippi River (Muscatine)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 9.66 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The boat ramp at Big Timber is open. The Kilpeck landing is listed as closed.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes by trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wingdams. Some walleye can also be caught fishing around the outfalls of GPC.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes by trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers on the wingdams. Some walleye can also be caught fishing around the outfalls of GPC. White Bass – Status Unsure: Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits.

Try fishing for white bass around the outfalls of GPC. Anglers can also catch white bass on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Pool 18, Mississippi River (Louisa)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 11.19 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is open.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes can on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes can on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Bass – Status Unsure: Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. . Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa.

Cast jigs and twister tails or inline spinner baits on the wingdams or rocky shorelines with current breaks. . Also try fishing for white bass at the outlet of Lake Odessa. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber at the Huron Island complex or Belle Pocket (Boston Bay).

Pool 19, Mississippi River (Lee)

Water Temperature (°F): 58.0

58.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Tailwater stage is 7.94 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Tailwater stage is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Burlington is 13.16 feet; flood stage is 15 feet.

Walleye – Status Unsure: With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers.

With river stages falling, try fishing for walleyes on the wingdams; cast or troll crankbaits. Anglers can also catch walleyes on the wingdams trolling three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – Status Unsure: Try vertical jigging with minnows or jigs/plastics up shallow in the backwaters around brush piles. Anglers can also catch crappies with minnows under a bobber.

Guttenberg Management District

Contact Person: Karen Osterkamp – 563-252-1156

Water levels on the Upper Mississippi are gradually receding. Water clarity is stained. Boaters should use caution with floating trees/debris in the water. Water temperatures remain in the upper 50s. Expect the bite to pick up as water levels stabilize and temperatures rise. Last updated on 05/07/2026

Pool 09, Mississippi River (Allamakee)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

River level is 9.3 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain high then gradually taper off next week. New Albin Army Road has reopened. Water clarity is still stained with some debris and trees floating in the channel.

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas..

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Pool 10, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level is 618.6 feet at the Lynxville dam and is expected to remain there before gradually receding next week. Sny Magill landing road has reopened, but docks are not in yet. Water clarity is stained with debris floating in the channel.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Pool 11, Mississippi River (Clayton)

Water Temperature (°F): 59.0

59.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water level has fallen to 10.2 feet at the Lock and Dam below Guttenberg and is expected to remain steady this week. When the lock gates are out, look for fish to move away from the dam to slack water. Try fishing the downstream current seams off the main channel. Water clarity is stained with some trees and debris floating through the dam.

Black Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom.

Expect the catfish bite to pick up as water temperatures rise into the 60s. Try a bit of crawler fished off the bottom. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current.

Freshwater drum are biting on a piece of crawler fished just off the bottom in moderate current. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass.

Cast inline spinners along the rocks in areas with moderate current to catch feeding smallmouth bass. White Bass – Fair: Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows.

Cast an inline spinner in areas with current where white bass are chasing minnows. White Crappie – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a live minnow in the warmer water of backwaters and along docks in side channels and protected marina areas.

Southeast

Lake Darling Management District

Contact Person: Vance Polton – 319-694-2430

For more information on these lakes and ponds, call the Lake Darling Fisheries at 319-694-2430. Last updated on 03/04/2026

Big Hollow Lake (Des Moines)

Water Temperature (°F): 66.0

66.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Most have returned to the deeper edge of the flooded trees. Not many in shallow spawning now.

Most have returned to the deeper edge of the flooded trees. Not many in shallow spawning now. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the edges of the weed beds; anglers might also pick up a muskie.

Lake Belva Deer (Keokuk)

Water Temperature (°F): 64.0

64.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Warmer weather brought the water temperatures back up. Water remains clear as usual.

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappies in the deeper water along the edges of the flooded trees. Occasionally, anglers will find a small school in shallow water, but not often.

Find crappies in the deeper water along the edges of the flooded trees. Occasionally, anglers will find a small school in shallow water, but not often. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills continue to come into shallow water; still have not seen any nest building. Worm and bobber along the edges of the weed beds works best.

Bluegills continue to come into shallow water; still have not seen any nest building. Worm and bobber along the edges of the weed beds works best. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Haven’t seen any nest building yet. The males continue to cruise the shallows (2-3 feet). A crankbait past their nose will get their attention.

Lake Darling (Washington)

Water Temperature (°F): 65.0

65.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels are still a little above normal. The water continues to be clear; you can see the bottom in about 5 feet of water.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are split between deeper habitat in 8-10 feet of water and some remaining in shallow around the tree falls and spawning. Use slip bobbers and minnows or small yellow jigs down about 4 to 5 feet deep over the brush piles and rock piles.

Crappies are split between deeper habitat in 8-10 feet of water and some remaining in shallow around the tree falls and spawning. Use slip bobbers and minnows or small yellow jigs down about 4 to 5 feet deep over the brush piles and rock piles. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills (not counting the little ones) are close to the rock piles in 6-8 feet of water.

Most bluegills (not counting the little ones) are close to the rock piles in 6-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Starting to see some of the male bass coming in shallow and setting up nesting territories.

Lake Geode (Henry)

Water Temperature (°F): 66.0

66.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity is 4-5 feet.

Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are hanging out in the habitat in 8-10 feet of water. Try a slip bobber and minnow of a dark colored jig just above the tops of the habitat.

Crappies are hanging out in the habitat in 8-10 feet of water. Try a slip bobber and minnow of a dark colored jig just above the tops of the habitat. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass fishing continues in a familiar pattern: Warm and sunny: hit the tops of the long mounds across from the beach or along the rock shoreline in the sun with crankbaits. Cool and cloudy: work the steeper shorelines where they can stay closer to deeper water.

Lost Grove Lake (Scott)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water clarity remains about 6 feet. Curly-leaf pondweed beds are “filling out” and should be attracting more fish to them, until they start naturally dying back later this summer.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers continue to pick up crappies in 6-8 feet of water in the flooded brush and trees; try a slip bobber and minnows.

Anglers continue to pick up crappies in 6-8 feet of water in the flooded brush and trees; try a slip bobber and minnows. Largemouth Bass – Good: Work the outer edges of the weed beds; anglers are catching mostly males (1.5-2 lbs) in shallow along the edges of the weeds.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock) (Washington)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Water levels continue to hold pretty steady; maybe a slight drop, but not much if any.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish on the river is starting to pick up mostly in the evenings before the night time temperatures start to cool the water back down. Use minnows or nightcrawlers for bait. Anglers are doing well using cutbait and nightcrawlers down river at Oakland Mills below the dam.

Catfish on the river is starting to pick up mostly in the evenings before the night time temperatures start to cool the water back down. Use minnows or nightcrawlers for bait. Anglers are doing well using cutbait and nightcrawlers down river at Oakland Mills below the dam. Flathead Catfish – Good: Anglers are catching flatheads below the Oakland Mills dam using small green sunfish and bluegills as bait.

Macbride Management District

Contact Person: D. J. Vogeler or Chris Mack – 319-624-3615

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow) (Cedar)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids) (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Coralville Reservoir (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Iowa River (Coralville Lake to River Junction) (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake) (Iowa)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake Macbride (Johnson)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Fish cleaning stations are open.

Pleasant Creek Lake (Linn)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Best bite is after sunset.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction) (Jones)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Rathbun Management District

Contact Person: Rathbun Fish Hatchery personnel – 641-647-2406

Hawthorn Lake (Mahaska)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs; bluegills are moving shallow to spawn.

Use small jigs; bluegills are moving shallow to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target rip-rapped shorelines with plastics.

Lake Miami (Monroe)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Target largemouth along the face of the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Wapello (Davis)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs along the shoreline as the bluegills move shallow. Also target cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir (Appanoose)

Water Temperature (°F): 64.0

64.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is 905.47 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Boat ramps are open and docks are installed. Lake Rathbun contains zebra mussels; clean, drain and dry your boat before going to another water body.

White Crappie – Fair: Crappies are moving closer to shore as the water warms up. Try depths around 8 feet and then move shallow to find active fish. Use jigs tipped with a minnow.

Southwest

Boone Management District

Contact Person: Andy Otting – 515-204-5885

Crappie fishing is good in Central Iowa. Bluegill fishing is picking up as they move shallow for spawning. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake (Story)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout will bite through May. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake (Polk)

Water Temperature (°F): 60.0

60.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies shallow near any rock or wood habitat. The best bite is with live minnows.

Anglers are catching crappies shallow near any rock or wood habitat. The best bite is with live minnows. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging or trolling in 10 to 20 feet of water during the day near humps, points and creek channel drop-offs. Catch walleye shallow from shore in the evenings near and after sunset on rocky and sandy shorelines. Cast 1/8oz to 1/4oz jigs tipped with twister tail, straight tail or paddletail swimbaits, or, live bait under lighted floats.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock) (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Anglers should not trespass by foot or vehicle on the south shore within the construction site below the Scott Street Dam project.

White Bass – Fair: Cast shad and shiner imitating plastics and blade baits.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake) (Polk)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River conditions have improved.

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or stink baits fished in slower current near log piles and treefalls.

Use cut bait or stink baits fished in slower current near log piles and treefalls. Walleye – Fair: Catch Walleye off the main current where the substrate is mostly rock or cobble. Cast jigs with twister tails, swimbaits, straight tail baits or live baits.

Hickory Grove Lake (Story)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie shallow near wood habitat with live minnows under a float.

Red Rock Reservoir (Marion)

Ramp Condition: Useable

White Crappie – Good: Crappie are moving shallow for their spawning period. Cast plastics or minnows under floats near rip-rap, rock, and habitat added last summer. Find a habitat location map on the Army Corps of Engineer’s Lake Red Rock website under Fishing Information.

Rock Creek Lake (Jasper)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

White Crappie – Good: Catch crappie shallow near rip-rap and wood casting small plastics or live minnows under floats.

Triumph Park East (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout will bite through much of May. Cast small jigs with plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, blade baits or live baits, such as waxworms, under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Triumph Park West (Dallas)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill from the fishing pier and just of the shore in 2 to 4 feet of water using small pieces of nightcrawler under a bobber.

Catch bluegill from the fishing pier and just of the shore in 2 to 4 feet of water using small pieces of nightcrawler under a bobber. Rainbow Trout – Fair: The remaining trout will bite through May. Cast small plastics, in-line spinners, spoons, or live baits under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Cold Springs Management District

Contact Person: Mark Boucher or John Lorenzen – 712-769-2587

Contact the Cold Springs office with any questions about fishing in the southwest district. Last updated on 04/07/2026

Cold Springs Lake (Cass)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Cold Springs Lake was drawn-down and renovated in August 2025. The lake is filling and fish have been restocked. Anglers can expect good fishing again by 2028.

Greenfield Lake (Adair)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Cast small jigs around the jetties to catch 10-inch black crappie.

Cast small jigs around the jetties to catch 10-inch black crappie. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shad sides on the windy shoreline to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Lake Anita (Cass)

Water Temperature (°F): 62.0

62.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The algae has been treated in the pontoon area.

Black Crappie – Fair

Bluegill – Fair: Look for spawning bluegills on the underwater reefs.

Look for spawning bluegills on the underwater reefs. Channel Catfish – Slow: Cast cut bait on the roadbed in the south arm of the lake.

Lake Manawa (Pottawattamie)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Try fishing the canals to catch black crappie.

Try fishing the canals to catch black crappie. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast cut bait on the windy shoreline.

Prairie Rose Lake (Shelby)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Good: Look for spawning crappie around the jetties and rock piles.

Look for spawning crappie around the jetties and rock piles. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to spawn.

Bluegills are starting to spawn. Largemouth Bass – Good: Shore anglers are catching largemouth bass around the jetties and in shallow brush piles.

Mt. Ayr Management District

Contact Person: Andy Jansen – 641-464-3108

Water temperature is in the low to mid-60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. Last updated on 05/14/2026

Green Valley Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at all boat ramps.

Bluegill – Fair: Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles.

Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch Largemouth Bass up to 18-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

Little River Watershed Lake (Decatur)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main and bait shop ramps.

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch Crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or minnows fished along mainlake points or along the creek channel.

Catch Crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or minnows fished along mainlake points or along the creek channel. Bluegill – Fair: Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rockfields.

Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rockfields. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch Largemouth Bass of all sizes using finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Lake level is about 5 feet below normal pool as of May 12.

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie of all sizes using jigs or minnows fished along the creek channel.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake (Union)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Docks are in at the main ramp.

Black Crappie – Good: Catch Crappie up to 10-inches using jigs or minnows fished near rock piles.

Catch Crappie up to 10-inches using jigs or minnows fished near rock piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rock piles.

Catch Bluegill of all sizes using jigs tipped with live bait fished near rock piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch Largemouth Bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas.

Catch Largemouth Bass up to 19-inches with finesse plastics along rocky shoreline areas. Yellow Perch – Good: Catch Yellow Perch up to 11 inches using worms fished along the creek channel.