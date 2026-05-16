North Iowa Outdoors: Free Fishing Weekend Event

Free Fishing Weekend is coming up! That means that, if you are an Iowa resident, you do not need a fishing license to fish in the state that weekend. (All other fishing regulations do apply, though.)

This year, Free Fishing Weekend will run from June 5th -7th. But, maybe you’ve never fished before. Or maybe you haven’t fished in years, so you’re a little nervous about picking up a pole again. Don’t worry…You can still enjoy the opportunity to fish license-free that weekend, thanks to the Winnebago County Conservation Board. From 7:00-9:00 PM on Friday evening, June 5th , the Conservation Board will be available to help people fish at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine. There will be fishing poles, tackle, and bait available for people to borrow at the boat ramp, as well as instruction, if people need it. Fishing handouts will also be available that people can take home with them. Everyone is welcome, from toddlers to senior citizens!

In case of inclement weather that evening, the event will have to be canceled, and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site, Facebook page, and Twitter feed. If anyone has any questions about the event, they can contact the WCCB at 641-567-3390 or Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at [email protected].

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