North Iowa Outdoors: Be Aware for Bears

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding those who live in areas where bears have turned up in the past to be ready for them to return. State Furbearer Biologist Vince Evelsizer says we have some bears who overwinter here, but there aren’t any mating couples raising cubs in Iowa.

He says bears are very food motivated in the spring, and are always looking for a meal.

There have been several bear sightings in northeast Iowa in the last several years. The DNR picked Pikes Peak near McGregor as the first state park to receive a few bear proof trash cans near the concession stand. They are designed to prevent bears from getting to food scraps and other things they smell. Evelsizer says even though there’ve been bear sightings recently, they still create a stir among residents.

Evelsizer believes bears will eventually settle down and raise cubs in Iowa.

Evelsizer says there haven’t been any reports of bear sightings yet this spring, but he expects that to change in the coming weeks.