Iowa Farm and Food Conference Registration Opens, Agenda Released

The Iowa Farm & Food Conference will take place in Waterloo on June 11 and 12. The full conference agenda has been released, and registration is open through May 31.

Hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Farm, Food and Enterprise Development, the Iowa Food System Coalition and the Iowa Farm to School & Early Care Coalition, the conference brings together farmers, educators, food system practitioners, supply chain partners, nonprofits and community leaders working to strengthen Iowa’s food system.

“We are proud to feature numerous local food vendors and caterers throughout the event and grateful for the support of local and statewide partners and sponsors who help make this event possible,” said Chelsea Lynn, farm to school and early care program specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Day one of the conference, Thursday, June 11, will focus on “Community Connections,” including site visits to local producers and community partners. Participants can choose between three tracks: “Next Generation Futures,” “Regenerating Community Health” or “Cultivating Tomorrow’s Farmers,” and enjoy a local lunch and tour at Hansen’s Dairy.

Site visits will be followed by a community dinner at SingleSpeed Brewing with live music, local food and the 2026 Golden Root Awards program, celebrating local leaders in Farm to School and Early Care.

Day two, Friday, June 12, will take place at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The conference theme, “Futuring our Food System,” will explore future food systems possibilities and the work to get there. A keynote presentation from Food Systems Foresight, five “futures-themed” session tracks and bite-size presentations will also offer a chance for participants to collaborate with and hear from others in Iowa food systems.

A full agenda and registration is available on the event webpage. The cost to attend both days of the conference is $300 and $200 if participants choose to attend only one day.