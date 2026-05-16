Forest City Farmers’ Market Returns
The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center hosts the Forest City Farmers’ Market 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, through Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The Farmers’ Market will be held at Pammel Park.
Executive Director Megan Dewhurst, Marketing Coordinator Olivia Martin-King, and Market Manager Kamilla Ostwald will present the Farmers’ Market and include vendors, food trucks, entertainment and a youth entrepreneur program.
Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW
Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.
Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.