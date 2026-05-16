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Forest City Farmers’ Market Returns

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center hosts the Forest City Farmers’ Market 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, through Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The Farmers’ Market will be held at Pammel Park.
Executive Director Megan Dewhurst, Marketing Coordinator Olivia Martin-King, and Market Manager Kamilla Ostwald will present the Farmers’ Market and include vendors, food trucks, entertainment and a youth entrepreneur program.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 hours agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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