Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather Expected Across Iowa Through Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forecasters are warning Iowans to prepare for several consecutive days of severe weather as an active storm pattern sets up across the state through Monday.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines says multiple rounds of thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain, and localized flooding to portions of Iowa over the next several days.

Friday’s severe weather threat has been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk, or Level 3 out of 5, across much of northern and central Iowa. Storms are expected to develop in northwest Iowa Friday evening before moving southeast overnight into early Saturday morning.

Damaging straight-line winds are expected to be the primary threat, with wind gusts potentially reaching 75 mph in the strongest storms. Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter — roughly the size of a hen egg — will also be possible. Forecasters say a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The strongest storms Friday are expected between 5 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday.

A Slight Risk, or Level 2 out of 5, remains in place for much of Iowa on Saturday. Storms are expected to redevelop late Saturday afternoon and continue overnight into Sunday morning. Damaging winds again appear to be the primary concern, though quarter-sized hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

Sunday’s severe weather outlook places northwest Iowa under another Enhanced Risk, while much of central Iowa remains under a Slight Risk. Forecasters say numerous severe storms could develop Sunday afternoon and evening, with all severe weather hazards possible.

Monday could potentially become the most significant severe weather day of the stretch, though meteorologists caution there is still uncertainty regarding the exact timing and location of storms.

“The main system driving this stretch of severe weather will push out of the central U.S. on Monday,” forecasters said. “A lot could change between now and Monday, but Monday currently has the highest ceiling for severe weather.”

Heavy rainfall may also become a concern from late Saturday through early next week, increasing the potential for localized flooding in some areas.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to remain weather aware throughout the weekend by having multiple ways to receive warnings and reviewing severe weather safety plans ahead of time.

Officials also reminded Iowans to seek shelter immediately when thunder is heard and to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Additional forecast updates are expected as the severe weather pattern evolves.