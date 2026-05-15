Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather Expected Across Iowa Through Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Weather Service in Des Moines is warning Iowans to prepare for several rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms through Monday, with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and flooding all possible during the multi-day stretch.

Forecasters say the state will remain in an active weather pattern through the weekend and into early next week, with severe weather risks changing day-to-day depending on storm development and timing.

Friday’s threat is already elevated, with much of Iowa under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) for severe weather. Storms are expected to develop in northern and western Iowa Friday evening before moving east-southeast overnight into Saturday morning.

The primary threats Friday night include damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph and hail up to 2 inches in diameter. Meteorologists also say a tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially along any organized line of storms. Heavy rainfall may also lead to localized flooding issues.

The strongest storms Friday are expected between 6 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday brings another chance for severe weather, though the overall threat level is lower. Much of Iowa is under a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe storms beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight into Sunday morning.

Damaging winds remain the primary concern Saturday, though isolated tornadoes, hail, and heavy rain are also possible.

Another stronger round of storms may arrive Sunday evening and overnight, particularly across northwestern Iowa, where the National Weather Service has outlined another Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) area.

Forecasters say Monday could become the most significant severe weather day of the extended stretch.

“Highest widespread severe potential will be on Monday,” the National Weather Service stated in its latest briefing.

Monday afternoon and evening could bring all severe weather hazards, including tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

Meteorologists are also expressing concern about cumulative rainfall totals after repeated rounds of storms through the weekend. Areas receiving multiple storms could experience localized flooding issues.

The severe weather threat comes during a busy outdoor weekend across Iowa, with graduation ceremonies, camping trips, festivals, and other outdoor activities planned statewide.

The National Weather Service encourages Iowans to remain weather aware through the weekend by monitoring forecasts closely, having multiple ways to receive warnings, and identifying safe shelter locations before storms arrive.

Residents are urged not to rely solely on outdoor warning sirens for alerts, especially overnight when many storms are expected to occur.

Additional forecast updates are expected throughout the weekend as confidence increases in storm timing and impacts.