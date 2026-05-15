Weather Alert
Cerro Gordo County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Franklin County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Hancock County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Humboldt County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Kossuth County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Winnebago County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Worth County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Wright County, IA: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:18PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Faribault County, MN: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:16PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
Freeborn County, MN: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from FRI 5:16PM CDT to SAT 1:00AM CDT
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Severe Weather May Threaten the Area

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026

Forecasters warn that severe weather is possible later Friday for wide sections of Iowa, with hail, high winds and tornadoes possible. Meteorologist Dylan Dodson, at the National Weather Service, says Iowans will need to stay weather aware and keep connected with the changing forecast.

Dodson says this storm system will be capable of generating all sorts of dangerous threats.

Some weather models indicate winds late today could peak around 75 miles an hour, that’s hurricane strength.

The forecast calls for the possibility of more severe weather each day through Monday, so Dodson says Iowans will want to pay close attention to the daily forecast, especially if they have outdoor weekend plans.

Stay with KIOW and B103.1 for the latest weather information along with kiow.com and b1031.com.

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 hours agoLast Updated: May 15, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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