Charles City Man Identified in Clear Lake Death Investigation

Authorities have identified the man found deceased Tuesday afternoon near McIntosh State Park in Clear Lake.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, 70-year-old John J. Rankin of Charles City was found dead on May 13 at approximately 4:17 p.m. near 1200 East Lake Street in Ventura.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released pending autopsy results from the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Assisting agencies include the Clear Lake Police Department, Ventura Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Department, Clear Lake Fire Medics, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.