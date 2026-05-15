Area Sees Strong Storms and Hail

Northern Iowa got a strong taste of severe weather as storms rolled through every community. Damage from the storms included tree damage in Bancroft according to the Kossuth County Emergency Management and hail around 1 and a half inches in diameter.

Other cities in the area received their share of hail. Woden is reported to have had 2 inch size hail while Meservey had 1.5 inch diameter hail. Just to the south of Crystal Lake, spotters reported hail around 2 inches in diameter. Goodell had reports of 2 and half inch sized hail. Clear Lake received hail about one inch in diameter while listeners in Britt reported getting marble size hail. Garner reported 1 inch size hail.

Heavy rain fell in several locations although there were no reports of flooding. Ponding on roadways was common in a number of locations.

The National Weather Service had as many as seven Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect at the same time. By 8:30pm, the number had dwindled to three, but the intensity of the storms did not let up. The storms continued to train one after another throughout the evening. Rainfall reports varied throughout the area.