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Special Meeting: The Wright County Board of Supervisors for 5/14/26
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Thursday beginning at 10:30am. This special meeting can be viewed by clicking the link below:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The proposed agenda is as follows:
10:30 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve firework permit for 4G’s Pyrotechnics .
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