Special Meeting: The Wright County Board of Supervisors for 5/14/26

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Thursday beginning at 10:30am. This special meeting can be viewed by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve firework permit for 4G’s Pyrotechnics .