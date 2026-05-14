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Special Meeting: The Wright County Board of Supervisors for 5/14/26

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 14, 2026

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Thursday beginning at 10:30am. This special meeting can be viewed by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Convene as Board of Supervisors
1. Approve tentative agenda.
2. Approve firework permit for 4G’s Pyrotechnics .

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Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor5 hours agoLast Updated: May 14, 2026
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

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