Pancakes and Planes: Kiwanis Fly-In Breakfast Returns to Mason City Airport

The Mason City Airport will be buzzing with activity Saturday morning as the River City Morning Kiwanis Club hosts its annual Fly-In Breakfast fundraiser.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to noon on May 16 and will feature a full breakfast, airplane rides, and family-friendly fun — all while raising money for children’s programs throughout the Mason City area.

Guests can enjoy pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee, orange juice, and more for $10. Pilots in command eat free, and children ages 5 and under can enjoy breakfast at no cost.

Gary Watnam with the River City Morning Kiwanis Club says the breakfast has become a popular community tradition.

“We have pancakes, bacon, eggs, orange juice, coffee, water — everything you would want. The doors are open up until noon.”

In addition to breakfast, attendees can take airplane rides for $35 and experience the excitement of aviation firsthand.

Watnam says the fundraiser directly supports the Kiwanis Club’s mission of helping local children.

“Kiwanis’ motto is helping kids, one community and one child at a time,” Watnam said. “We fundraise at three different large fundraisers every year — spaghetti dinner, fly-in breakfast, and our chicken barbecue at the end of June. All the proceeds go to children’s programs and we support over a dozen children’s programs in the Mason City area.”

The organization also mentors and tutors students from elementary school through high school through various Kiwanis youth programs.

The Fly-In Breakfast will take place at the Mason City Airport from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Airplane rides will be available throughout the event for $35 per person.