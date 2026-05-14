NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC Recognizes Jordan Klooster of Klooster Flaps

The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to announce Jordan Klooster of Klooster Flaps in Garner, Iowa as the May 2026 Entrepreneur of the Month.

As the founder of Klooster Flaps, Jordan is proving that entrepreneurship starts with identifying a simple need and grows through the willingness to figure out a solution. Klooster Flaps provides custom, handmade mudflaps designed primarily for trucks with oversized tires.

These truck tires often extend beyond the factory fenders, leaving them vulnerable to rock chips and road debris. “I wanted something to protect my truck, but the options out there were really expensive,” Jordan said. “Then the company I was looking at actually went out of business, so I figured I’d just make my own.”

What began as a one-time project quickly gained attention. After building his first set of mudflaps, Jordan started receiving questions from others who noticed the craftsmanship and design. Soon, he was creating sets for friends, then for their connections, and before long, Klooster Flaps was born. Unlike mass-produced alternatives, Jordan’s products are fully customized and built from raw materials. Each set is cut, shaped, and assembled by hand, allowing customers to choose colors, styles, and finishes that match their vehicles. From rugged, heavy-duty designs to more streamlined looks, Jordan offers options that balance function with personalization. “I make everything myself,” he said. “People can get something that fits what they want, not just something off the shelf.”

Jordan is not only an entrepreneur, but also a full-time cattle farmer and agriculture student at NIACC. Jordan connected with the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center where he found the resources and mentorship to strengthen his business foundation, providing guidance and opportunities to refine his business strategy. Jordan also competed in the Everyday Entrepreneur Pitch Competition, where he pitched his business plan to a panel of judges and won Second Place.

As Klooster Flaps has grown, Jordan has invested in new equipment and expanded his offerings to include more intricate custom designs, decorative planters, and other creative revenue opportunities. Despite the business’s recent growth, Jordan remains intentional about the direction of his business. Rather than pursuing large-scale production, he envisions a model that allows for flexibility and complements his long-term goals in agriculture while continuing to generate steady income. “I’d like to grow Klooster Flaps into something consistent, something reliable for me and my customers,” Jordan said. Equally important is his commitment to customer service. For Jordan, building a strong reputation means standing behind his work and ensuring every customer leaves satisfied. “If something breaks or they’re not happy, you make it right,” he said. “That’s how you build trust and get your name out there.”

Jordan’s advice for other aspiring entrepreneurs is straightforward. Finding your niche, understanding your market, and committing fully to the process can make all the difference. “If you find something not many people are doing, go after it,” he said. “And once you start, just go at it full force. It’s not going to wait for you.”