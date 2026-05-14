Ernst Celebrates National Police Week

During National Police Week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) met with folks from the Red Oak Police Department, Iowa State Police Association, and Iowa Firefighters Association to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

Ernst joined U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) resolution to celebrate and commend the brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect Iowans and Americans.

“Our men and women in blue work hard to protect our Iowa communities and keep Americans safe every single day,” said Ernst. “This week and every week, I am grateful for their tireless service and sacrifice that allows our nation to function. I’m proud to honor their commitment and I will always back the blue.”