UPDATE: Algona Schools Lift Shelter-in-Place Order, Dismissal to Continue as Normal

ALGONA, Iowa — Officials have lifted the shelter-in-place order that was issued Wednesday, May 13, for all Algona schools following a reported outside threat to Bishop Garrigan Schools.

Earlier in the day, all schools in Algona were placed on lockdown after a phone call regarding the threat was received. Law enforcement officers responded to all school buildings while agencies investigated the situation.

In an update Wednesday afternoon, the Algona Community School District announced the shelter in place had been lifted and students would be dismissed at their regular times.

Authorities previously stated students remained safe throughout the incident and that there was no indication the broader community was at risk.

The investigation into the reported threat remains ongoing.