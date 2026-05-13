Threatening phone call prompts lockdown at Bishop Garrigan Schools

ALGONA, Iowa — The Algona Police Department continues to investigate a threatening phone call received Wednesday at Bishop Garrigan Schools.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:48 a.m. on May 13, Bishop Garrigan Schools received a call from an unidentified male using an unknown phone number. The caller allegedly stated he planned to come to the school with a gun.

School officials immediately initiated lockdown procedures at both Seton Elementary and the Bishop Garrigan campus. As a precaution, Algona Community Schools also implemented shelter-in-place procedures at all school buildings.

Law enforcement officials said a multi-agency training exercise was taking place nearby at the time of the incident, allowing numerous agencies to quickly respond and provide an increased law enforcement presence throughout the community.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the shelter-in-place orders for both Algona Community Schools and Bishop Garrigan Schools were lifted. Both districts dismissed students at their normal times using regular procedures and continued after-school activities as scheduled.

Classes and activities are expected to continue as normal Thursday, May 14.

Algona Police Chief Bo Miller said at least one other Iowa school received a similar threatening call on Wednesday. That incident was later determined to be a false threat.

Multiple agencies assisted during the response, including the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Kossuth County Emergency Management, Iowa State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, West Bend Police Department and Emmetsburg Police Department.

Special assistance was also provided by Algona Municipal Utilities.

Authorities say the threat made against Bishop Garrigan Schools remains under investigation.