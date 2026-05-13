Record Scholarships Awarded in Forest City

The Forest City Education Foundation held their annual Senior Awards Night last night at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. The group awarded 44 graduating seniors a combined $642,000 in scholarships.

Foundation Board Chair Ray Beebe says he wants to see the giving continue to grow, and that it is very gratifying for the donors to be able to assist the seniors with their advanced education.

The average amount received by each graduating senior last night was $12,500, with the most financial assistance being over $40,000. Forest City Superintendent of Schools, Darwin Lehman, says this amount of community financial assistance is rare at schools around the country.

Ryland Lichtsinn, a 2024 graduate of Forest City Schools and a current student at the University of Minnesota presented an award for the foundation. He told the graduating seniors they were very lucky to have this level of support from their community.

The total given this year by the donors and Foundation was a record amount.

You can see the program listing of each scholarship that was awarded here: Senior Awards Night 2026 Program

You can watch the awards ceremony livestream at https://kiow.com/sports/live/forest-city-sports/