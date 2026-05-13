Local News

Record Scholarships Awarded in Forest City

Photo of Jim Coloff Jim Coloff4 hours agoLast Updated: May 13, 2026

The Forest City Education Foundation held their annual Senior Awards Night last night at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City.  The group awarded 44 graduating seniors a combined  $642,000 in scholarships.  

Foundation Board Chair Ray Beebe says he wants to see the giving continue to grow, and that it is very gratifying for the donors to be able to assist the seniors with their advanced education.

The average amount received by each graduating senior last night was $12,500, with the most financial assistance being over $40,000.  Forest City Superintendent of Schools, Darwin Lehman, says this amount of community financial assistance is rare at schools around the country.

Ryland Lichtsinn, a 2024 graduate of Forest City Schools and a current student at the University of Minnesota presented an award for the foundation.  He told the graduating seniors they were very lucky to have this level of support from their community.

The total given this year by the donors and Foundation was a record amount.

You can see the program listing of each scholarship that was awarded here: Senior Awards Night 2026 Program

You can watch the awards ceremony livestream at https://kiow.com/sports/live/forest-city-sports/

Stay Connected with Mix 107.3 KIOW

Add Mix 107.3 KIOW as a preferred source on Google to see more local news, weather, and sports in your feed.

Add on Google

Follow us on Facebook for breaking news, severe weather alerts, sports, and more.

Photo of Jim Coloff Jim Coloff4 hours agoLast Updated: May 13, 2026
Photo of Jim Coloff

Jim Coloff

Jim Coloff is the Owner and President of Coloff Media. A 1989 graduate of Iowa State University with degrees in Journalism and Marketing, Coloff grew up in Forest City in a radio family. He has been involved in numerous community non-profits and organizations, and has served at President of the Iowa Broadcasters Association, being named Broadcaster of the Year in 2007.
ADVERTISEMENT
Back to top button