North Iowa Air Service celebrating 25 years with Business After Hours event

MASON CITY, Iowa — North Iowa Air Service is celebrating 25 years of business with a special Business After Hours event at the Mason City Municipal Airport this week.

The community is invited to join NIAS on Thursday, May 14, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the company’s offices located at 9184 265th Street, Suite 10, at the airport.

The celebration will feature Lynch Barbeque, cold beverages, and an opportunity for community members, customers, employees, and business partners to celebrate the company’s milestone anniversary.

North Iowa Air Service officials say the event is also a way to thank the community for its continued support over the past 25 years.

“Well, this is a big year for North Iowa Air Service. It is our 25th anniversary at the Mason City Airport,” said Nicole Kyle with North Iowa Air Service. “We’ve been so blessed to be part of the Mason City and Clear Lake communities. Everybody’s been so welcoming.”

The company says community support and dedicated employees have played a major role in its continued growth and success.

“All of our employees are the reason that we’ve lasted for 25 years,” according to Kyle.

The Business After Hours event is open to the public.