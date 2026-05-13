MBT KIOW Prep of the Week May 13 2026
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Sophomore Hayden Bredlow
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Hayden Bredlow had a great week on the track for the Cardinals. At the home meet to begin the week, Bredlow won all four of her events as the Cardinals won the meet. Then, later in the week at the Top of Iowa West Conference meet in North Union, Bredlow won two events and finished as runner-up in two more, helping her team capture the conference title. Congratulations to Hayden Bredlow of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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